October 25, 1923 to January 30, 2023
Our beloved father, Francis Cole Broaddus, Jr., passed away at his home on January 30, 2023. A fifth generation El Pasoan, “Skip,” was born on October 25, 1923 to Marian Shelton Howe and Francis Cole Broaddus. Skip was married to the love of his life, Helen, for 73 years.
Skip loved the natural beauty of El Paso and shared this love with his family by planning adventures in and around the city and region. A highlight each summer included the family road trips to Laguna Beach, CA, which Skip and Helen meticulously planned, creating special and unforgettable memories for their four children. Until recently, Skip and Helen spent quality time at their house in Alto, NM, enjoying friends and playing tennis and golf. Once Skip retired from his career as an attorney, he and Helen traveled the world, getting to see the historic sights and places that they both loved reading about.
Skip attended Texas College of Mines and played on the varsity basketball team until he was drafted by the Army and served honorably in the WWII European theater. Upon returning from the war, Skip attended Law School at the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated and began his law career in El Paso as an Assistant City Attorney, then on to his private law practice which spanned over 50 years.
Skip’s priority was to his wife and family, that never wavered, yet he balanced that devotion with his deep involvement in legal, civic and community affairs in his hometown. He served as President of the El Paso BAR Association, was a member of the State BAR of Texas and the American BAR Association, and a Fellow of the Texas BAR Foundation. Skip was an elected member of the City Charter Commission which sponsored the adoption of the University of Texas at El Paso as the new name for the former Texas College of Mines. Skip served the following organizations as President of the Board - the El Paso Guidance Center, El Paso Tennis Club, El Paso Touchdown Club, El Paso County General Assistance Agency and the Del Norte Club. He served on the Board of the YMCA for 18 years and was President for 6 years. He was an active Board Member for the El Paso Rotary Club, the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, Yucca Council of the Boy Scouts, and Our Lady’s Youth Center. He served 10 years as the Chairman of the Selections Committee for the “Outstanding Ex-Student of UTEP.” Skip was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in El Paso and served as Ruling Elder and Deacon.
Friendships meant a great deal to Skip and he had many longtime friends from his childhood, his days at El Paso High School, the Army, Law School, weekly handball games at the YMCA, as well as new acquaintances. He was a loyal member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and the friendships he made were strong and lasting. Skip was a faithful friend and a role model to his children and many others. He took the time to “be present.” It was not unusual for him to get home from a long day at the office and play with his own children and the neighborhood children who would be in his front yard. In summers, everyone loved when “Papaya” came to the Tennis Club pool to dive and play with all the children in the pool.
He was a marvel until his last day on earth. Skip was a walking history book, constantly recounting historical events with incredible accuracy and detail. His library at home is a testament to his love of reading and learning. He was a true gentleman who could see the good in everyone. He was the ultimate family-man. “Bompa” was a hands-on grandfather and great-grandfather - always taking great care to remember the details of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives.
Skip is survived by his sons John Broaddus (Sallie) and Brian Broaddus; daughter Nancy Roe (Peter); his four grandchildren, Sassie Broaddus Colquitt (J.B.), Helen “Hallie” Roe Lewis (Mark), Paul Broaddus (Mallory), and Kristen Broaddus; and his seven great-grandchildren Miller Katharine Colquitt, Margaret Shelton Lewis, Stella Grace Colquitt, Harvey Walker Broaddus, Grace Holman Lewis, Franklin Cole Broaddus, and Elizabeth Roe Lewis. He is also survived by his beloved sister and her husband, Nancy and Herbert Hunt and their family. He joyfully enters heavenly rest alongside his cherished wife Helen and their beloved son Bill.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 11, at 10:30 AM at First Presbyterian Church of El Paso, 1340 Murchison Drive, and a reception afterward, details provided at the service. There will be a family graveside service prior to the memorial service.
Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to Comfort Keepers, Delia Velasquez and Grandview Home Health and Hospice for their care of our father. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church of El Paso (1340 Murchison Dr., 79902), to the Metropolitan YMCA El Paso (810 Wyoming Ave., 79902) or to the charity of your choice.
