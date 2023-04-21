Frances “Paquita” Litt, of El Paso, TX passed away in her home on April 19, 2023 at the age of 93. She leaves behind a wonderful family legacy that is deeply rooted in El Paso history. Her devotion to family, community, religion and her incredibly kind and caring personality should be an inspiration to all.
Paquita was born on December 16, 1929 to Luis and Ruth Zork of El Paso, TX. Her father was President of Zork Hardware Company which was founded by her grandfather Gustave Zork. She was also the granddaughter of Adolph Schwartz, founder of The Popular Dry Goods Company. She attended the Radford School for Girls and later became a graduate of El Paso High and the University of Texas at Austin. In 1952, she was crowned Sun Queen of El Paso and was extremely proud to be an ambassador for the community. She later went on to marry the love of her life, Sol Litt IV, from Chicago, IL whom she met when he was stationed at Ft. Bliss. They had three boys together and were happily married until Sol’s death in 1982.
Growing up in El Paso, Paquita was taught the importance of civic responsibility and giving back to the community she loved so much. Among her numerous community activities were years of leadership roles and service with The National Council of Jewish Women, The Junior League of El Paso, Providence Memorial Hospital, Temple Mount Sinai, El Paso School for the Blind, Drive A Meal and many other local organizations. More than anything, she was devoted to her family and friends. Paquita will be remembered as a kind and loving soul who touched many lives. She set an example of how to be kind and respectful to all. She was a true lady. Despite losing her husband at the young age of 52 and her son at 50, she continued to march on. Her inner strength was truly admirable. Raising three boys she learned to love sports. She played tennis into her 70’s, loved watching her sons play ball and was an avid UTEP Miner basketball fan for nearly 60 years. She enjoyed lunch and mahjong with her friends and her nightly telephone calls with her family. She loved her crossword puzzles and watching her favorite television shows.
Paquita is survived by her children Skip (Beverly), Rick (Felisa), grandchildren Zach (Brittany), Seth (Megan), Ethan, Trevor (Cori), Myles, Asher, Mark Elias, Luke (Hannah Goldberg) Elias and four great-grandchildren, her nephew Tom Given, niece Barbara Behne, great niece Lisa Wolff and many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Luis and Ruth Zork, her husband Sol Litt IV, her son Bruce Litt and her sister Marian Given.
Special thanks to Dr. Lauro Ortega, Josie Murphy and all the staff at Envision Hospice and to Dr. David Dobrin. Also, much gratitude to her caretakers over the years Lourdes Rivera, Patricia Gonzalez and a very special thanks to Nancy Centeno who was by her side at the end of her long and happy life.
Funeral services will be held in the Zork Sanctuary at Temple Mount Sinai on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm with interment immediately following at Mount Sinai Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Temple Mount Sinai.
