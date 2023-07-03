Enedina Garcia Snodgrass Jul 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Memorial Servicein honor of the life ofEnedina Garcia Snodgrasswill be held on Monday July 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. at theLoretto Academy Chapel 1300 Hardaway, El Paso, Texas.Friends and family are cordially invited to attend Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Place An Obituary Use our easy-use website to publish an obituary. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. Best of El Paso A monthly curated email filled with giveaways, coupons, upcoming events and features of the top places, people and things around town. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJames Montoya is second to announce run for El Paso district attorneyPeter Piper Pizza opens 16th El Paso restaurantCelebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parades and other eventsHamilton: The hip-hop juggernaut tells the story of the ‘10-dollar founding father’Youth Opera of El Paso to perform in AlaskaUTEP promotes two senior staff membersCormac McCarthy: How one El Paso couple befriended the reclusive authorThe exit interview: City Manager Tommy Gonzalez says goodbyePast corruption casts shadow over city ethics inquiryUMC purchasing shuttered Eastside hospital in $55 million deal ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert's ban through 2024 Mexican president tells Americans not to vote for DeSantis because of Florida's tough migrant law Legitimacy of 'customer' in Supreme Court gay rights case raises ethical, legal flags Senegalese President Macky Sall says he won't seek a third term in 2024 elections after protests Hiker dies while on 8-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park Dutch and Luxembourg PMs urge Serbia and Kosovo to defuse tensions under shadow of war in Ukraine Do Americans know the true meaning of Independence Day? Former North Carolina legislator, appeals court judge is next parole panel chairman
