Dorothy Irene McClenahan "Dottie" Smith passed away July 27.
She was 86.
Born in Brooklyn, Dottie was a proud graduate of Austin High School in El Paso.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Woman's University and a Master of Arts degree from Lesley University.
In 1959 she married Peter Tuttle Smith.
Once their three daughters, Linda Lea, Nancy Anne, and Laura Lee, were of school age, Dottie became a business teacher in El Paso.
Many remember her as the kindest teacher they ever had.
Dottie and Pete were longtime members of Western Hills Church. Dottie enjoyed memberships in the Philanthropic Educational Association (PEO) and the Dedon Verde Garden Club.
Dottie is preceded in death by her husband Pete. She is survived by her beloved sister, Margie Melby of El Paso; daughters Linda Leach of El Paso, Nancy Wilson of Nashville, and Laura Leslie of El Paso; sons-in-law Jonathan Leach, Glenn Wilson, and Paul Leslie; and seven grandchildren whom she adored: Stuart Leach and Peter Leach; Will Licon, Michael Licon, and Elizabeth Licon; and Claire Leslie and Emma Leslie.
Also left to mourn are nieces Kristen Weaver and husband Ron, of Austin; and Elizabeth Ruhmann and husband Chuck, of El Paso.
Throughout her life, Dottie showed us what it means to love unconditionally.
Our heartfelt thanks go to Jacob Boggs, Robin Owen, and their colleagues at The Legacy at Cimarron; Dottie’s caregivers at Golden Park Adult Foster Care; and the staff at Three Oaks Hospice, especially Michele Aboud, Dr. Dwayne Aboud, Imelda Wallace, and Chaplain Victor Diaz.
A service of remembrance for Dottie will be at 3 p.m., Aug. 26, at Western Hills United Methodist Church.
All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites contributions to www.OperationHomefront.org, a charity that delivers programs and services to military families.
