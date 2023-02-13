Dorothy Ann Leach

July 28, 1931 - February 9, 2023
Dorothy Ann Stuart Leach, aged 91, died on February 9, 2023, in El Paso.
Dorothy Ann was born in Tylertown, Mississippi on July 28, 1931, to Joseph Forrest Stuart and May Rogers Stuart. At Mississippi Southern College, Dorothy Ann majored in English and Spanish, was president of Chi Omega sorority, starred in plays, broke many young men’s hearts, and fell in love with books, Anglicanism, and jazz music.
Graduating with high honors, she was hired by the US State Department, in Washington, as a junior analyst assigned to the Yugoslavia detail. Her dreams of overseas travel were put on hold when her mother’s asthma became life threatening; DA had no choice but to relocate, with her mother, from the humid climate of Mississippi to the Desert Southwest.
Deciding to pursue a master’s degree at Texas Western College (now UTEP), Dorothy Ann was introduced by the then-chairman of the English Department, Dr. C.L. Sonnichsen, to a young English prof named Joseph Leach, and in 1958, Joe and Dorothy Ann were married on the British territory of Gibraltar. Together, they fell in love with El Paso and the Borderland, and they recruited to UTEP a generation of outstanding scholars and teachers.
Dorothy Ann’s love of the written word, and her gifts as a teacher, inspired hundreds of UTEP students, as well as those she encountered at other stages of her career as a teacher at Mesita Elementary and a librarian at both Canutillo High and Putnam Elementary.
Reflecting on the two branches of her family tree, Dorothy Ann once observed that the Rogerses cherished learning and civilized culture, above all, whereas the Stuarts liked nothing more than to sit on the porch, drinking coffee and enjoying each other’s company. Dorothy Ann embodied both visions of the good life.
Throughout her life, she was driven by a restless curiosity that allowed her to be perfectly happy alone among her hundreds of books. But her wit, her humor, and her eye-catching style meant that DA was always in demand wherever people gathered, and she could talk about NFL football with as much passion as she talked about the Brontë sisters. Whatever the topic of conversation, with Dorothy Ann we all knew we’d better bring our “A game.” Wherever she went, she charmed and challenged and delighted the people she met.
In later years, Dorothy Ann took steadfast care of Joe during his long decline with Alzheimer’s, dutifully carrying out a lonely and difficult job, and she embraced with joy the four children of Joe’s first marriage, treasuring them and their families as her own.
Dorothy Ann is survived by Dr. Joseph Leach, Jr. (Hollye), of Dallas; Jonathan Leach (Linda) of El Paso; and Anne Leach of Dallas; by her four grandchildren, Meredith Smiley, Mallory Sanchez, Stuart Leach, and Peter Leach; and by four great-grandchildren who filled DA’s last days with delight. Also left to mourn are Joe’s four older children, Chris (Jeanette) of Portland, Oregon; Tim (Barbara) of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Hilary, of Las Cruces; and Melinda, also of Las Cruces. Dorothy Ann once said, “The friends I am blessed with simply boggle the mind.” After a private family service, we look forward to welcoming those many friends to a celebration of Dorothy Ann’s remarkable life, to include jazz music, on a date to be determined.
