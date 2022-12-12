Donald S. Henderson, age 88, died on November 17, 2022, in El Paso, TX. He was born in Alamogordo, NM, and was the son of Nellie Mae Henderson and Howard Henderson. He attended grade school and high school in Alamogordo, where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. Participating in sports was very close to his heart.
Don attended Texas Western College in 1952 on a basketball scholarship. He loved Texas Western and proudly earned his business degree. He immediately became interested in college activities, and he founded Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, serving as its first president. In 1955, he was elected student body president. After college, Don served in the Army for two years at Fort Bliss for his ROTC Commission as 2nd Lieutenant.
Don entered the financial advisory business in 1957, becoming General Agent for Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. and achieving the distinction of Chartered Life Underwriter. He served in many positions on boards of the life insurance industry until his retirement in 2017.
Don’s other passion was politics. He was the Chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, working as campaign manager for U.S. Senator John Tower, and managing two campaigns for former President George H.W. Bush. He and his wife, Margie, were guests of Barbara and George Bush at the Vice-President’s home in Washington, DC. In 1973, he became interested in running for public office and was elected to City Council, in charge of Parks and Recreation. He was then elected Mayor of El Paso in 1975, serving until 1977. He was Mayor during the U.S. Bicentennial, which was celebrated with a trip to El Paso by President Gerald R. Ford. Recently, he was very proud of being inducted into the El Paso County Historical Society Hall of Fame.
Don enthusiastically supported UTEP, serving as Chairman of the Development Board and President of the Alumni Association. In 1980, he was extremely honored to be selected as UTEP Outstanding Ex-Student. Former President George W. Bush was the speaker at the awards dinner.
Don loved his work, traveling and spending as much time as he could with his family and friends. He also highly enjoyed his hobby of playing golf. He served as President of the board at El Paso Country Club, where you could find him enjoying 18 holes with his usual group of friends.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, father, two sisters, and much-loved son, Donnie. He is survived by his wife, Margie, son, Keith, daughter, Sandra, daughter and son-in-law, Camille and Charlie Palafox, and two beloved grandchildren, Charles Mario Henderson Palafox, 18, and Scarlett Elizabeth Margaret Palafox, 16.
Services have been held.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to:
UTEP Department of Intercollegiate Athletics
Miner Athletic Club
The Donald Berry Henderson Endowed Scholarship for Men’s Golf
Brumbelow Building, Room 10
500 W. University Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79968-0579
