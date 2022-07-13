Derek Edward Hansen passed away under hospice care on June 22, 2022 at his home in Plano, Texas.
A fourth generation El Pasoan, Derek was born on July 15, 1965.
He graduated from Coronado High School in 1984 and from Schreiner College in Kerrville, Texas in 1991 with a BA in Business Administration.
He then graduated from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1995, which led him to a five-year stint in Austin, Texas working in the food retail industry.
Derek returned to El Paso in 2006 to work for the family business.
He served on the board of Creative Kids Inc., a nonprofit educational art-based agency for kids and the Schreiner College Board.
He married his wife Laura, also from El Paso, on Aug. 2, 2008 and had two boys, Ethan, 9 and Aiden 7.
The family moved to Plano, Texas in January 2022 so Derek could pursue a new career in commercial real estate lending with BridgeCo Financial.
He was diagnosed with brain cancer in mid-April and went into hospice at the beginning of June.
He is survived by his wife Laura Hansen, sons Ethan and Aiden Hansen of Plano, his parents, Jon and Sheridan Hansen, his brother, Thomas Hansen of El Paso, and his sister Helen Hansen DeWees of Houston.
The Hansen family will have a funeral mass at 10 a.m. July 22 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvidere, with a gathering to immediately follow at the Coronado Country Club, 1044 Broadmoor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
