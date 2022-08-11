Bet you don’t know who Louise Beach Rogers is, but if you’ve lived in El Paso, you know Dede.
Dede Rogers lived life with the kind of passion that energized everyone around her.
To encounter Dede was to laugh with your whole body, to get a bear hug that would squeeze away your sadness.
Whether you were working in a restaurant or the head of a corporation, a few moments with Dede, and you would never forget her.
As she raised funds for organizations in her beloved El Paso, it would not be a simple fundraiser, it could involve firemen in red high heeled shoes, race cars, or any surprise that brought laughter and joy.
When Dede set her mind on something, it would happen.
Dede was a one-of-a-kind legacy to her family and friends.
Born on Oct. 16, 1957, in El Paso, the daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Jonathon Woodruff Rogers, she was an integral part of her family.
She was a proud El Paso High Tiger, remaining lifelong friends with her classmates, the “ChaChas.”
After graduating from SMU, she started her career in journalism at Channel 5, KXAS in Dallas. Her up-close and personal photographs of celebrities such as Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen and Paul Newman showed a sparkle of laughter in their eyes, as if they had just heard some hilarious “Dede-ism.”
Never shy of a challenge, she became one of the first women to found and own a professional racing team, DSTP Motorsports.
Revered by her team, she raised the caliber of racing throughout the United States and was the first woman voted “Owner of the Year” by the Toyota Atlantic Championship Series.
A quote in National Racing News Magazine in 2002 noted, “This has turned out to be a great weekend even before we get to the track. Having Dede Rogers from DSTP Motorsports backing us is incredible. She’s not only a Formula Atlantic championship owner, and the 2002 Owner of the Year – she’s also a great person.”
Dustball Rally posted a beautiful tribute video to Dede, crediting her with their ability to continue their tradition of world class rally events.
It is hard to find a cause that wasn’t touched by Dede.
Pull up a chair, this is a long list.
Some of her favorite organizations include: UTEP, St. Clement School, YWCA, Make a Wish, El Paso Museum of Art, Texas Women for the Arts, El Paso Community Foundation, El Paso Zoological Society, El Paso History Museum, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Hospice El Paso, Ronald McDonald House, Porsche Club of El Paso, the Veterans Association, Diabetes Association of El Paso, Kids Excel, UMC Foundation, El Paso Humane Society, El Paso Sheriff’s Department, El Paso Opera, Pan American Round Table, Pro Musica, Amor Por Juarez, Power of the Purse, Child Crisis Center and Utah Fast Pass.
In 2021, she gave a generous donation to the YWCA to establish “Dede’s Closet,” a significant part of the Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center to improve the lives of El Paso women.
She was eager to help others’ dreams come true while living hers.
Whether it was hanging out with elephants in Africa, plunging in the ocean off Antarctica, swimming with dolphins, jumping off cliffs, or wandering the halls of Dracula’s castle, she did it all her way.
Most of all, Dede was devoted to her family and friends. When you asked something of Dede, it happened. Her friendships were vast, and her friends were located all over the world, especially in El Paso.
She is greeted in Heaven by her loving parents Patricia and Jonathan Rogers, and her beloved brother Mac, who welcomed her on what would have been his 57th birthday.
The loss on earth is felt so heavily because Dede lived so powerfully.
She is survived by her brother Jonny Rogers (Lory); sister Isha Rogers Santamaria (Steve); her loving nieces and nephews: JW Rogers (Carolina), Garland Malooly (Chris), Jacques Babel (Gabbie), Tony Rogers, Anne Elise Babel; and her beloved cat, Bella.
A Celebration of Life will take place at The Church of St. Clement on Aug. 13, 2022.
Because of her great love for animals, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Dede Rogers Memorial Fund at the El Paso Humane Society, 4991 Fred Wilson, El Paso, Texas.
Commented