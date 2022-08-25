Bill J. White of El Paso was reunited with his better half, Loretta, on the morning of Aug. 7, just as the long awaited rains fell from heavenly clouds in El Paso's desert mountain sky.
He was 93.
He left us only five days after we gathered with him to say goodbye and celebrate Loretta's abundant life.
Bill came to El Paso as a child in the middle of the Great Depression.
He was forced to become a tough and fearless fighter and many were surprised to know he grew up in an isolated, poor white family in one of the poorest housing projects.
His mother claimed Bill had to become a man at 13, as he always protected his two younger brothers from the violence of the surrounding neighborhood.
He also maintained various jobs from a very young age.
He graduated from El Paso High School, honorably served his country in the United States Army, then attended Texas Western College.
Bill went on to serve as a fireman in the El Paso Fire Department where he retired as district fire chief in 1982.
He married his ever-beautiful wife, Loretta (Teague) of Truth or Consequences, N.M. on Sept. 2, 1954.
Bill was always a true first responder whenever he was needed by family, friends or strangers. He was also a hero to the people of El Paso and those he served in his life-saving profession.
He was a hard worker.
He sincerely and humbly bowed in prayer, though not a regular in church.
Like many of those of the "Greatest Generation," he was modest, and was a man of few words, unless he had a beer or Cuba Libre with one of his many old firemen buddies or friends like Bob Herndon, Filipe Castillo, Willie Terrazas, Dick Haas or Rick Zambrano.
On occasion, he might also sing or dance with Loretta to his favorite Nat King Cole classic.
As a man and a father, he was uniquely capable of conveying a very deep and affectionate connection in complete silence without uttering a single word.
His expressive eyes or a simple head nod could express a message of real respect and love that a man or son could feel and understand at a level far deeper than any "I love you" expressed by rote.
And though converted by the majority of "huggers" later in his stoic life, the real handshake was always at the ready.
Upon his grandson's request for some parting wisdom "Grandpa Bill" imparted these last words of wisdom before the final farewell flight, " Play it cool, maintain your contacts, and I'll look you up if I'm in ever in London."
He was preceded in passing by his loving wife, Loretta, also his beloved mother Violet (Martin) White, her husband Dorsey White, and his beloved brother Frank.
He is survived by his most appreciative and loving sons Wesley (wife Gay) and Ronald (wife Melissa), granddaughter Taryn Jones (husband Danny) of Golden, Colo., and grandsons Randall White of El Paso and Brandon White (wife Sarah) of London, England, his beloved brother Jerry (wife Annette) of Henderson, Nevada, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life and love accompanied by the U.S. military and fire department honors will be at 11 a.m., Sept. 2 at Ft. Bliss Cemetery.
Bill and Loretta’s wedding anniversary day will also be celebrated with the reuniting and returning of their ashes to the earth.
A luncheon will be held immediately afterward at Leo's Mexican Restaurant.
