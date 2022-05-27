Bernard S. Lauterbach passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22 at his home, surrounded by family.
Bernie was a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend, and community member. He was a man of generous heart and spirit and shared a tremendous sense of humor, wit and infectious warmth with those around him. His family and friends often looked to him for guidance, advice, and support.
Bernie was pre-deceased by his parents Samuel and Clara Lauterbach, his older brother Irving, and his wife Judith. Bernie always said that the greatest joy in his life was his 64-year loving and wonderful marriage to Judy who passed away in 2014.
He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. Bernie is survived by his four children: Barbara Loeser (Linda), Steve Lauterbach (Ann), Amy Kinkade (Chris), and Debby Robalin (Mike) and by his eleven grandchildren: Sarah Kass (Lawrence), Becky Blumberg (Justin), Kyle Lauterbach (Anisa), Rachel Slaton (Richard), Kate Plaza (Karim), Carly Fox (Adam), Casey Gore (Charlie), Phillip Lauterbach (Sara), Amanda Robalin, Shelby Robalin, and Halle Lauterbach who all lovingly called him Papa.
He also is survived by his 15 great-grandchildren: Lacey and Aiden Kass, Owen and Shayna Blumberg, Jack Bernard Slaton, June and Laney Gore, Sadie and Margot Fox, Lina and Luke Lauterbach, Paloma and Leo Plaza, Brynn and Ellie Lauterbach. In addition, Bernie is survived by brother-in-law George Feld and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bernie was born in the Bronx, New York on February 14, 1924 to Samuel and Clara Lauterbach. He moved to El Paso in 1941 at the age of 17 and attended the Texas College of Mines (now UTEP) where he received a B.A. in Business and Accounting. He earned a M.S. in Business and Accounting from Columbia University.
Bernie served in the Navy from 1941-1946 as a Lieutenant (JG); he was a Navigation Officer aboard an LST in the Pacific Theater during World War II and participated in three assault invasions and 32 beachings. He was awarded the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Service Star.
Bernie was a founder and managing partner of Lauterbach, Borschow and Company, Certified Public Accountants/Business and Personal Consultants from 1952-1990. He held CPA certificates from California, New Mexico, New York and Texas. He also was a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and a Certified Business Appraiser. He taught accounting at Adelphi University in New York as well as at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Bernie was very active in his profession as a member of AICPA and CPA Societies of California, New Mexico, New York, and Texas. In addition, he served as president of the El Paso Chapter, Texas Society of CPA’s. In 1997, Bernie and Judy endowed the Bernard S. and Judith Lauterbach Scholarship in Accounting at UTEP.
Bernie’s involvement in the El Paso community extended to many civic and charitable organizations. He was a director of the El Paso Country Club, a Vice-President and Director of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra Association, a member of the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries, a member and treasurer of the Legacy Campaign Cabinet at UTEP.
He also was very active in the Jewish community, serving as President and a member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Federation of El Paso. He served as President and Member of the Board of Trustees at Temple Mt. Sinai where he also was Chairman of the Foundation Trust Investment Committee. In 1994, Temple Mt. Sinai presented Bernie with the distinguished Rodef Shalom Award.
Bernie was an avid sports fan. He was a rabid Yankee baseball fan since childhood and was recently honored as Veteran of the Game. He coached Little League baseball teams where he was a positive role model for many young boys. For years, Bernie played golf with friends at the El Paso Country Club.
Yet, it was his love of family that was paramount in his life. His love affair with Judy spanned 64 years – inseparable in heart and soul. He was a sage for his children and a loving mentor to each of his beloved grandchildren.
Bernie will be greatly missed and remembered as a generous, compassionate, and loving man with a wonderful sense of humor.
The family wishes to thank Socorro Rivas Gonzales, Nancy Centeno, Vital Community Partners, and the staff at Armonia Health Care and Hospice for their compassionate care. Special thanks to Dr. Branch Craige, Dr. Richard Westbrook, and Dr. Ed Assi.
The service was held Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at Temple Mt. Sinai, 4408 N. Stanton, and was followed by a private family burial. Pallbearers were Bernie’s grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Goldfarb, George Feld, David Lindau, Gary Rotto, and Ralph Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Temple Mt. Sinai or a charity of your choice.
Commented