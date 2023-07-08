Antonia (Toni) Fletcher

Antonia (Toni) Lynn Georgi Fletcher went to the embrace of her Creator on July 2, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was taken in hospice care by cancer. Toni was born in Denver, Colorado December 12, 1952 and lived in California and Texas as an infant/toddler before her family settled in Peapack-Gladstone, New Jersey. It was there that her childhood and early adult years were spent exploring the surrounding woods on horseback as often as possible on her beloved mount, Comet. She graduated from the Gill School for Girls (now known as Gill St. Bernard’s School) before attending Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. In 1971 she moved with her parents to El Paso, Texas where she continued her coursework in anthropology at the University of Texas at El Paso and Toni met her future husband, James Fletcher. They were later married December 1, 1975 in Norfolk, Virginia. Toni and Jim also spent four years in San Antonio, Texas before moving back to El Paso in 1983. During these years it was Toni’s greatest joy to spend time with her three children and her husband as they started a dental practice and built a life there, together. After her children were older, Toni became a behavioral therapist for children with Autism and spectrum related disorders and returned to U.T.E.P. to continue her pursuit of her lifelong passion, anthropology. Her final years were spent in New Braunfels, Texas doting on her two beautiful grandchildren.
A small memorial service will be held for the family in Peapack-Gladstone, New Jersey. If you would like to join us in celebrating this incredible woman, in lieu of flowers, a contribution to a fund established in Toni’s name dedicated to relieving human suffering through the use of trained service animals has been established. Memorial gifts to the “Human Animal Bond in Colorado” can be made by check payable to the CSU Foundation and sent to P.O. Box 1870, Fort Collins, CO 80522. Please include “HABIC fund #77683 & In Memory of Toni Fletcher” on the memo line. Memorial gifts can also be made securely online by visiting the following website https://advancing.colostate.edu/HABIC. Please use the “Include Tribute” section to indicate this gift is in memory of Toni.
