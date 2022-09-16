In Memory Alice M. Medrano February 24, 1976 to September 23, 2018 Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Words cannot express our hearts enough.We miss your laughter, love, humor, and compassion every day.We are forever grateful to God for our time together on earth and our future together in Heaven. So many memories flood our minds.So many dreams of you and so many times every day and night that you are with us.Your loving family and fur baby. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Compassion Mind Psychology Worship Humor Word Laughter Heart Memory Recommended for you Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouple brings love of movies Downtown; invests $100,000 to open art deco-style film cafeInside the El Paso district attorney dramaSENATE POLLS: Extremist Candidates Trail Democrats in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania; Rubio ...Concert Review: Iron Maiden’s triumphant return to El PasoInvestigators discover 760 gallons of hazardous liquid at El Paso businessChile farmers struggle; industry puts hope in new technologyEl Paso’s Elvis: Standing in the shadow of the KingThe Sandbox: El Paso’s go-to for sand volleyball, building community and sportEl Perro Grande: El Paso entrepreneur launches tequila brand$75 million film studio planned for Las Cruces ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedFar Northeast residential community backed by Paul Foster announces homebuilder lineup (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Ethan Houser carrying on family legacy El Paso Symphony’s new season is music to our ears Wine (S)Talks: Vic’s picks; El Paso’s very best wine lists New book takes a sideways look at the minors from runaway bulls, to disappearing baseballs to banana splits Kappy's Corner: Duke Keith, Lou Romano celebrate milestones The El Paso History Radio Show: Tom Lea’s China El Paso Symphony celebrates 90th year Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation
