Alice M. Medrano February 24, 1976 to September 23, 2018 Sep 23, 2022

Words cannot express our hearts enough.We miss your laughter, love, humor, and compassion every day.We are forever grateful to God for our time together on earth and our future together in Heaven. So many memories flood our minds.So many dreams of you and so many times every day and night that you are with us. Your loving family and fur baby.
