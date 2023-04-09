The economy in March continued its descent from dizzying heights, with employment growing at a healthy rate but one that nonetheless signifies employers are pulling back as steadily rising interest rates take their toll.
Employers added 236,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported on Friday, while the unemployment rate decreased to 3.5%, from 3.6% in February.
The range of industries beginning to fade has widened, as warehousing, retail, manufacturing, construction and financial activities — those more sensitive to borrowing costs — either lost jobs or stayed flat over the month.
“I think it’s very clear interest rates are starting to play a role,” said Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo. “Some of it is just normalizing. You’re obviously not going to be able to sustain the job growth we’ve seen over the past year or two indefinitely.”
The March employment data was collected before two midsize banks failed and concerns arose about other institutions. That development is expected to tighten lending across the economy, potentially reducing the ability of smaller businesses to expand.
What else to know about the report:
• Year-over-year growth in average hourly earnings slowed slightly in March, to 4.2%, a sign the Federal Reserve has been looking for as it seeks to quell inflation. The report reflected a labor market that is gently decelerating, a sign of the kind of soft economic landing that the Fed has been shooting for.
• The U.S. labor force added nearly half a million workers in March, and the share of Americans considered in their prime working age rose to 80.7%, the highest rate since 2001.
• The report delivered welcome news for President Biden, who has said that the job market needed to cool to tame high inflation. But analysts warn that the outbreak of banking sector turmoil means that the coming months could bring a more rapid deceleration in hiring.
• Bond yields jumped in response to the fresh data, as investors added to bets that interest rates would rise. Stock markets were closed on Friday for the Easter holiday but the bond market opened for a shortened session, during which yields continued to record unusually big swings.
