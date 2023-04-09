JERUSALEM — After a rare outbreak of violence along the Israel-Lebanon border, the situation across the region remained volatile Friday, when two Israelis were killed in a drive-by shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and at least one other civilian was killed during a car-ramming in Tel Aviv.
But fears of a wider escalation on multiple fronts involving Israel, Lebanon and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip subsided, at least for the moment. Palestinian militias stopped firing rockets toward Israel, tensions cooled at a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, and the Israeli military ended its counterattacks on Lebanon and Gaza.
The killings in Israel and the West Bank capped an alarming sequence of violence across the region last week, with interconnected escalations in Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.
An Israeli police raid Wednesday in Jerusalem on Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive holy site known to Jews as Temple Mount, outraged Palestinians marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. That prompted militias in Lebanon — led by Hamas, according to the Israeli military — to fire an unusually large barrage of 34 rockets at Israel on Thursday, at least two of which landed in built-up areas.
The gravity of that salvo — as Jews celebrated the Passover holiday — led Israel to strike back at the militias in southern Lebanon early Friday, as well as at Hamas military sites in the Gaza Strip.
Experts said the confrontation along Israel’s northern border was the gravest involving Israel and Lebanon-based militias in 17 years, and it left the region braced for the possibility of a longer battle across multiple arenas.
But by Friday afternoon, those fears had ebbed, at least temporarily, as all sides signaled they were not seeking an immediate escalation.
Both Israel and the militias avoided causing the kind of damage that could lead to all-out war. Palestinian groups in Gaza fired short-range rockets instead of targeting major cities in central Israel, while Israel also kept its strikes away from Gazan city centers. No injuries were reported on either side, though a hospital on the edge of Gaza City said it had suffered collateral damage after a nearby Israeli strike.
Friday prayers that drew tens of thousands of worshippers to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem also passed without incident.
In Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, however, two new attacks stirred tensions. Late Friday, at least one person was killed during the car-ramming incident, which police described as a terrorist attack.
Earlier, two Israeli sisters, both also British passport holders, were shot and killed and a third woman was critically injured as they drove through the Jordan Valley, the easternmost part of the West Bank. The Israeli government said that it was treating the shooting as a terrorist attack, suggesting that it believed the perpetrators were Palestinians.
Hamas praised both attacks and said they were a response to Israel’s mosque raid in Jerusalem last week and also to the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza. But it stopped short of taking responsibility.
Hamas, the dominant Palestinian militia in Gaza, also warned of further reprisals against Israel if there were more police raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. And the Israeli military called up reservists, including those from the air force and air defense services, as a precaution against further attacks.
The violence further complicated an already volatile security situation in the region. It came at a time of rising tensions in Jerusalem, unusually high violence in the occupied West Bank and divisions within Israel’s military and broader society over the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.
Within Israel, the range of threats to its security led to criticism from the political opposition about the extent to which the internal political divisions had made the country more vulnerable to attack.
The judicial plan has generated widespread anger among military reservists, thousands of whom refused last month to report for volunteer duty in protest. When Yoav Gallant, the defense minister, publicly warned that this disquiet had endangered national security, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired him for insubordination.
But Netanyahu never formally sent Gallant a letter of dismissal, meaning Gallant remains in limbo, as does the military he technically still oversees. That uncertainty has prompted concerns that Israel appears weak to its opponents, and created rare flashes of disunity between the government and the opposition in the face of an external threat.
“This is yet another reminder that in the Middle East, you don’t turn security into politics,” Benny Gantz, an opposition lawmaker and former defense minister, said in a statement Friday. ”Israel cannot afford a defense minister on parole amid the challenges at hand.”
Israeli military officials say Hezbollah has appeared increasingly emboldened in recent weeks. In an unusually brazen operation last month, a man who officials said was likely linked to Hezbollah crossed illegally from Lebanon to Israel and planted a bomb beside an Israeli highway. The attack severely injured an Israeli citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.