The IRS said Thursday that its commissioner, Charles Rettig, had asked the inspector general who oversees tax matters to investigate how James Comey, the former FBI director, and his deputy, Andrew McCabe — both perceived enemies of former President Donald Trump — came to be faced with rare, exhaustive audits that the agency says are supposed to be random.
“The IRS has referred the matter to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration for review,” the agency said, adding that Rettig had “personally reached out” to the inspector general’s office after learning about the audits.
The disclosure from the IRS came a day after The New York Times reported that Comey and McCabe had been the subjects of audits that target just several thousand Americans a year and are highly invasive.
In response to the story, Democrats also called for an inspector general’s investigation. Both audits were conducted during a time when Rettig, who was appointed by Trump in 2018 to a term that is scheduled to expire in November, was running the agency.
A spokesperson for the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration did not return an email seeking comment about whether the inspector general had begun an investigation.
In 2017, the tax year Comey was audited for, the IRS said it randomly selected about 5,000 returns for the audit out of the 153 million people who filed them.
For 2019, the year McCabe was audited for, the agency said it picked about 8,000 returns of the roughly 154 million that were filed.
Trump said he had no knowledge of the audits.
