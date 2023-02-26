MDH Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate investment company, is acquiring an industrial park under construction in East El Paso as the region’s industrial market continues to see record growth.
MDH Partners announced Thursday that it had signed a forward purchase agreement with NIT Industrial, a Houston real estate development firm that is building Loop 375 Industrial, which includes three buildings at the northeast corner of Amesbury and Joe Battle.
“NIT Industrial’s intent was always to build the properties, lease them and sell them to an investor, but they had one show in the middle of that process,” said Christian Perez Giese, a senior vice president at global real estate company CBRE in El Paso. “To my knowledge, this is the first forward sale that has happened in El Paso.”
The industrial park will have two buildings, each 107,943-square-foot rear-load warehouses, and a 339,074-square-foot cross-dock warehouse. CBRE is leasing the buildings.
Georga Rowe, the acquisition lead for MDH Partners, said the purchase will expand the company’s portfolio, which includes more than 100 assets across 20 states.
“The El Paso industrial market has grown significantly with record-breaking demand, and once complete, the portfolio will have unparalleled access to the Southwest region, including Mexico,” said Rowe, who is the managing director of MDH Partners.
Giese said the acquisition is just one example of how the El Paso industrial market has been growing over the past couple of years.
According to CBRE, the El Paso industrial real estate market saw 5.5 million square feet of space absorbed in 2022, the largest annual figure ever recorded for the market. Net absorption is how CBRE measures the change in occupied industrial real estate.
At the end of the year, only 0.6% of the region’s industrial space remained vacant.
“We have a lot of new developers that are coming into the market, buying land and constructing buildings,” Giese said.
Construction of Loop 375 Industrial is expected to be completed by September 2023.
