It was a beautiful morning, and the spectators brimmed with excitement at Spaceport America.
I was a guest at the launch of Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spaceship on Aug 10 at the spaceport, which is in an isolated location southeast of Truth or Consequences. It was the company’s first launch with paying passengers – a mother and daughter from Antigua and an 80-year-old former Olympian from the United Kingdom.
As a child, I remember watching the Apollo missions that sent men to the moon. I also remember having rocket and astronaut toys and drinking Tang, just like the astronauts did.
Later, I was filled with pride that two of the 12 Americans who walked on the moon were Harrison Schmidt (Santa Clara) and Ed Mitchell (Artesia), both from my home state of New Mexico. From a goal that President John Kennedy set to land a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s, the subject of spaceflight evolved greatly in the ensuing three decades.
The quest for space experienced a little lull after the last space shuttle flight was taken in 2011. However, the space race is on again and I was fortunate to have witnessed a bit of this personally.
At the appointed time, the spacecraft came speeding down the runway and took off into the air like an airplane.
I watched the spacecraft as it climbed through the air higher and higher. The rocket was ignited. The capsule separated from the mothership and headed into the atmosphere, contrails stretching back to Earth.
Eventually, I lost sight of the spacecraft, but the crowd was able to view video on a monitor inside the control room. After about an hour or so, the capsule positioned its wings and glided smoothly back to Earth. I was near the runway when it gently touched down where it had taken off.
The crew was removed, and the spacecraft was towed back to its hangar. Meanwhile, the mothership made a series of passes around the landing strip and also landed.
The experience made me realize that space is so much more than a global competition between countries trying to use innovation to harness space for their own benefit. Space is literally universal, and important not only to the economic competitiveness of our nation but to its safety.
In 2018, China landed its Chang’e-4 rover on the dark side of the moon. It is conducting tests on the composition of the moon’s surface and sending data back to Chinese scientists on Earth.
Earlier this month, Russia launched its Luna-25 spacecraft, which contained a lunar rover that was to conduct experiments and tests on the moon. It was Russia’s first attempt at landing on the moon since 1976. By Aug. 20, Russian media reported that the spacecraft had spun out of control and crashed into the moon, dooming the mission.
These lunar missions by countries antagonistic to the U.S. are not being conducted just for the human yearning to explore. They are being conducted to gain a competitive advantage over the U.S. in spaceflight and exploration.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has adopted the strategy of NASA forging ahead with future lunar excursions, while private sector companies such as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin develop their own rocket technology. Both companies see a future of humans routinely flying into space not only for travel but for science.
Spaceport America is becoming a hub for rocket testing for companies from all over the world. Its restricted airspace, long landing strip and high elevation give it an advantage over other sites in the U.S. It is also taking the lead in educating students about spaceflight.
From June 19 to June 24, Spaceport America held the 2023 Spaceport America Cup. More than 5,900 rocketeers from 150 colleges and universities, 26 countries and six continents competed to launch their hand-built rockets into space. It is the world’s largest intercollegiate event of its type, and it spurs budding rocket scientists to develop mankind’s ability to leave Earth for other celestial destinations.
It is imperative that the U.S. keeps funding spaceflight. We are still the only nation that has successfully landed humans on the moon, although countries such as China are aiming to do so in the near future.
We need to go back to the moon not only to gain knowledge of its mysteries and possible benefits but to further perfect the processes and technologies that allow us to get there.
While some might criticize space flights like the one recently made by Virgin Galactic as being only for the wealthy. But they are perfecting flight technology that benefits the U.S. in the new space race. In the future, nations will continue to compete to be the innovators in space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.