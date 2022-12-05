Meena Kirupakaran didn’t think there was anything especially exciting about her job in publishing. She had an hourlong commute each way, including a 40-minute train ride. The HarperCollins Canada office in Toronto, where she worked as a marketing coordinator, didn’t have cold brew on tap or free lunches.
But when she took some shots of the downtown area around her building, the views from her floor and the shelves of books decorating the space and edited them into a TikTok video — adding gentle music — she started to see her job, and office life in general, in a new way. So did her viewers. Overnight, the video, which she posted in August, was watched more than 100,000 times, Kirupakaran said, and it has since accumulated a couple of hundred thousand more views.
“People in the comments were like, ‘Manifesting this,’” said Kirupakaran, 23. “And I was like, this is literally me taking snapshots of what I do at work.”
Well, sort of. It was work, romanticized. That is: Kirupakaran was arranging scenes from her everyday routine that made office life seem tranquil and inviting. Even a train ride into the city, which she showed in a later video, could be made to seem more pleasant with “Dreams” by the Cranberries as the soundtrack.
Kirupakaran’s viral success sprang from the collision of a few trends: She is a Generation Z office worker, more enamored of the daily grind than some of her older colleagues, in part because the physical office remains a novelty. Kirupakaran finished college and entered the workforce during the pandemic, meaning that, like many of her peers, she had never worked in an office before her job at HarperCollins. And because she’s a TikTok user, her positive perspective on office life gets broadcast onto one of social media’s largest platforms.
Kirupakaran uses the rubric of a “day in the life” to show her followers around the office and take them to work events. The genre often includes skin care regimens, eating habits or city-specific excursions. TikTokers also make day-in-the-life videos of their work lives, deploying the same editing style and careful curation to cast their office jobs in a more flattering light. As many workers continue to chafe against mandates to return to the office, videos such as Kirupakaran’s are a stark contrast.
Some are more modest, showing lunches eaten alone in gray cubicles and office coffee whose quality we can guess at, while others flaunt luxe decor and amenities such as gyms and catered dining. But the practice of “romanticizing,” which encourages gratitude for the most mundane parts of our lives, means that almost every office job gets the same treatment on TikTok.
Across the spectrum, these videos act as positive messaging for companies trying to persuade their employees that it is worth returning.
On TikTok, “a lot of content creators spread the message: Don’t work in person!” Kirupakaran said. “But I do think there’s something beautiful when you romanticize going into work.”
Alison Chen had some experience going into an office, but that was for internships she had in college before COVID-19. When she moved a year and a half ago for a new job as a product designer at Microsoft in a city where she didn’t know anyone, the office helped her make friends, she said.
In May, she posted a video titled “today my office reopened,” taking viewers along with her on her commute and showing her grabbing a coffee, eating a salmon roll with her team and going to an ice cream social and then a happy hour after work. The video has more than 143,000 views. For comparison, Chen’s recent “Day in Life: Rainy Day in SF” video has about 2,500 views; most of her videos have between a couple of thousand and 20,000. Kirupakaran’s nonpublishing content on TikTok usually attracts a few thousand views.
“I’ve heard my friends tell me they started coming into the office more after they’ve seen that it’s really fun and pretty productive and you can meet people during the day,” said Chen, 23.
One of those friends was Rachitha Tholasi, another 23-year-old who works at Microsoft. Tholasi didn’t know about Chen’s day-in-the-life TikToks when they met one day last fall at lunch. Now, she is sometimes present when Chen shoots scenes, and she enjoys seeing her experiences in the office reflected back to her. Over time, their office on Market Street has earned a reputation for having a younger, fun-loving demographic, she said.
“It’s funny because when I first started coming a year ago, there were maybe five people my age coming in,” Tholasi said. “Now we have to use two large tables or even more to fit everyone.”
The office day-in-the-life videos overlap with another corner of the TikTok universe: “CareerTok,” where creators give advice about landing a job in a certain industry or tell viewers how to write a cover letter or edit their résumés.
Chen and other creators attributed the success of their office TikToks to young people’s curiosity about what it’s like to be in the workforce and how to choose a career path.
Kirupakaran now works as a freelancer, helping manage book campaigns for publishing companies — primarily remotely at the moment. She said she would probably resume shooting day-in-the-life videos if she started working in an office again.
When she didn’t feel like commuting into her job at HarperCollins, she said, she looked back at her day-in-the-life videos and remembered the “great things about the atmosphere and the job.”
“It helped me on days when I didn’t want to go in,” she said.
