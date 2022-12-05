world cup

U.S players celebrate after the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States.

 Photo: Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

Growing up, my friends and I played basketball, baseball and football. The only time we played soccer was one summer in junior high school in a city league, which was between baseball and football seasons. Ironically, we won our age group’s championship. After that season, we went back to our regular sports schedule. In retrospect, maybe we should have kept on playing soccer.

Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network.

