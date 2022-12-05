Growing up, my friends and I played basketball, baseball and football. The only time we played soccer was one summer in junior high school in a city league, which was between baseball and football seasons. Ironically, we won our age group’s championship. After that season, we went back to our regular sports schedule. In retrospect, maybe we should have kept on playing soccer.
I wasn’t a fan of the FIFA World Cup until some of my employees, who were born in Mexico or who have close ties to that country, started asking if we could take a break at work when Mexico was playing to watch the match. The office would turn into a potluck dinner with my employees wearing their official jerseys and cheering on their team. Now, I genuinely look forward to the World Cup for the camaraderie it brings to my office.
In a larger sense, the World Cup is an opportunity to bring the world together in peace to enjoy a sporting event, much like the Olympics.
It also is an opportunity for the host country to showcase its people and culture. Qatar reportedly spent $200 billion to host the 2022 World Cup. It is estimated that during the 29-day tournament, more than 5 billion people will tune in to watch the matches.
The World Cup, as with the Olympics, can become political. Qatar has come under criticism by many teams, countries and fans for several issues.
One is its treatment of migrant workers. Many accuse Qatar of treating them shabbily. This is no small accusation, as up to nine out of 10 residents of Qatar are non-Qatari.
Another issue involves the country’s stance against LGBTQ rights, which has been strongly enforced during the games.
Another is a hot potato and involves the country’s male guardianship laws, which are sometimes hard to interpret but restrict women’s rights in the country. They include women having to obtain a male guardian’s permission to travel abroad, get married and work in certain industries. Until the beginning of 2020, women in Qatar were required to have their guardian’s permission to obtain a driver’s license.
Individual fans can also bring heat and disdain upon their teams and countries through their actions at the World Cup. A group of U.S. fans probably did not help the image of the U.S. by chanting “It’s soccer, not football.”
Then there is the personal animosity between certain nations, such as the U.S. and Iran. Preceding its match with Iran on Nov. 29, the United States Soccer Federation changed the Iranian flag on its social media platforms by removing the emblem of the Islamic Republic for 24 hours to show support for the women fighting in Iran for human rights. In response, Iran posted an image of a burning American flag.
Because of the ongoing antagonism between the two countries, many fans projected their animosities onto the soccer field. I watched the U.S.-Iran match and came away with a much different feeling.
I especially admired the Iranian players who, in their opening match, refused to sing their national anthem as a protest against their government’s treatment of women. They did this after previously being threatened by their government if they publicly protested its policies. I worried about what they would face upon their return home.
After the U.S. won the match, there was a show of sportsmanship with players of the opposing teams shaking hands and hugging each other. As the match was being played, I kept thinking that the game meant more personally and politically to the Iranians, which I thought had more at stake.
While the Americans certainly wanted to advance in the World Cup, if they had lost, they would return to a country that would welcome them, and whose government would not threaten to retaliate against any expressions of free speech in Qatar.
We need to step back and realize that the athletes on the field are not personally responsible for the animosity between countries. Sporting events such as the World Cup allow the world to gather in peace and leave negative feelings behind. The U.S.-Iran match provided a little sliver of hope that this is possible.
Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network. He can be reached at jerry@nmiba.com.
