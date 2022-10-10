It’s election season, and as has become customary, the U.S.-Mexico border is being used by candidates as a punching bag.
One term that is bandied about that irritates me is “open borders,” which implies that the U.S. is doing nothing to curtail the flow of immigrants north to the U.S. I don’t like this term because I feel it is insulting to Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection agents and their associates, who work tirelessly to protect Americans, often with little recognition.
I have interacted with CBP and Border Patrol officers throughout my career. I have been impressed by their dedication to their jobs, which must be some of the most stressful of any sector.
I once had a student who was a Border Patrol agent write an essay on the challenges they face. I was surprised to hear about high divorce rates and depression.
Border Patrol agents often work long hours because of understaffing and spend a lot of time away from their families. They witness first-hand the extreme nature of human desperation and the effect it can have on children and the most vulnerable of people. These factors can cause high turnover rates.
Immigration officials not only keep Americans safe from illegal drugs and dangerous products but also have become the initial processing mechanism for asylum seekers.
Asylum seekers are caught between horrible safety and economic conditions in their home countries and a U.S. immigration system that is a hot potato neither the Democrats nor Republicans seem to have the political will to effectively address.
In the past, the overwhelming majority of immigrants were from Mexico, but now they are people fleeing countries such as Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador and Cuba, as well as several eastern European countries.
This makes processing them even more challenging.
The sheer number of asylum seekers must be exhausting to agents. And addressing the issue is not as simple as hiring new agents off the street and putting them on the front lines. These types of jobs can take months to fill as candidates undergo background checks, training and then shadow experienced agents in the field.
Given the overwhelming nature of their jobs, agents at the border can use all the help and support that they can get.
One way to do this is to incorporate high-tech equipment to process people and shipments more safely and efficiently, especially considering manpower shortages. Recently, it was announced that CBP at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in southern New Mexico would receive non-intrusive inspection, known as NII, equipment to inspect commercial shipments crossing the Mexican border into the U.S.
Ports along the southern border have long used Vehicle and Commercial Inspection Systems, known as VACIS, to inspect shipments. However, many ports of entry have an average inspection rate of under 20%, due to the sheer volume of traffic and its diversity.
NII equipment is the latest inspection technology that will replace VACIS systems along the border. This electronic system will allow cargo to be quickly and effectively inspected, allowing for an inspection rate of possibly 80% or more. Faster inspections can speed up the traffic flow while catching more contraband –a win-win situation for CBP and the private sector.
Right now, the Brownsville, Texas, port of entry is the only port in which this new NII technology has been installed. The port in Santa Teresa will be the second to receive NII equipment, which is predicted to be in operation by the end of the year or early next year.
Incorporating technologies such as NII is the wave of the future at the border to intercept contraband and human smuggling. It makes a strong case against people who throw the term “open borders” around so liberally.
Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network. He can be reached at jerry@nmiba.com.
