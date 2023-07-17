U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent trip to China shone a spotlight on how stressed the relationship between the U.S. and China, the world’s No. 1 and No. 2 economic superpowers, has become.
China accuses the U.S. of trying to stifle its growth and influence in the world. It also resents how the U.S. backs Taiwan, which China claims is part of its territorial rights. China’s support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine has strained relations even more.
To discuss reducing tensions, Yellen was dispatched to China on July 7 for a four-day visit. This comes on the heels of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s subdued visit a few weeks ago. During her trip to China, Yellen met with the second-most powerful leader in China, Premier Li Qiang. She also met with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng.
Of particular focus was China’s complaint that the U.S. is limiting technology exports to China, including computer chips, which China claims is hurting its technology industries. The U.S. has launched a campaign to lure semiconductor manufacturers to the U.S. for security reasons and so it isn’t as reliant on manufacturers in Taiwan and China. In response, a few days before Yellen’s visit, China imposed restrictions on the exports of rare metals that are used in the semiconductor and solar industries.
The U.S. also wanted to discuss what it views as punitive actions against U.S. companies that China has raided and disrupted.
Yellen pressed the issue that healthy competition is beneficial to both nations and that the U.S. is not intentionally trying to damage China’s industries or economy. However, she was clear in her remarks that a healthy economic relationship between the two countries will depend on fair trade. In the past, the U.S. has accused China of providing state-sponsored support to Chinese companies, thus giving them an unfair advantage in certain fields over U.S. competitors.
Yellen also brought up the issue of climate change cooperation, as the U.S. and China rank at the top of the list of countries generating emissions harmful to the environment.
While neither side came out of the meetings with anything concrete to announce, the visit was still positive.
First, while Yellen didn’t receive the pomp and circumstance China has bestowed on other foreign leaders, her reception was still what could be considered a warm one. She did not meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, but her meetings with other officials were profound and meaningful.
The biggest takeaway from Yellen’s visit to China: That top U.S. and Chinese officials are sitting down, face-to-face, to discuss issues that each considers extremely sensitive and important to their future welfare.
This is a delicate balancing act. While the U.S. wants to lessen its dependence on China in certain key industries – this was evident during the pandemic when the U.S. realized how dependent it was on Chinese-made personal protection equipment – the world’s two superpowers need to find a way to cooperate and live together.
Having some level of interdependency is not a bad thing since it means conflict inflicts and economic price. Much as the U.S. and Soviet Union lived under the specter of mutually assured destruction during the Cold War’s nuclear age, the U.S.-China trade relationship lives under these same conditions.
Despite the trade war initiated during the Trump administration, in which both sides imposed punitive tariffs on the other’s imports, the U.S. and China continue to trade at record levels. However, consumers in both countries have felt the negative effects of these tariffs as they have helped push up prices.
A major barrier between the U.S. and China is the fact that you have a democratic regime on one side and a communist regime that veers to authoritarianism on the other side. Misinterpretations and misunderstandings can easily take place.
However, Yellen’s trip was encouraging because at least communication is taking place between the two countries.
As Yellen said in China, “The United States will, in certain circumstances, need to pursue targeted actions to protect its national security. And we may disagree in these instances. However, we should not allow any disagreement to lead to misunderstandings that needlessly worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship.”
This is a good step forward for the U.S.-China relationship.
