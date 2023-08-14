Fitch Ratings, one of the three major credit rating agencies, recently downgraded U.S. government debt one level, from AAA to AA+. The system rates the ability of a borrower to pay back debt against the possibility of default.
The company cited rising government debt at local, state and federal levels. It also believes that the U.S. will enter a mild recession in the near future. More chillingly, it said its action was also due to “a steady deterioration in standards of government.”
This is only the second time in U.S. history that the nation’s debt rating has been degraded, the last being in 2011 when Standard & Poor’s lowered the country’s AAA rating because of the standoff over the federal government’s spending limit.
The ratings are a fundamental way for investors to form an opinion on whether they are likely to be repaid. Much like a person’s credit score, the lower the grade the higher the interest rate a borrower must pay. However, unlike a person’s credit score, Fitch’s action can affect the entire country.
It is unknown to what extent the downgrade of the U.S.’s credit rating will have on the country. In the short-term, we will probably not see any drastic change. However, in the longer-term, we could see some effects.
When the U.S. takes on debt to finance its budget or projects, it might have to pay higher interest rates, which will make borrowing more expensive for the government. According to the Department of the Treasury’s website, the national debt has hit $32.6 trillion. Even a slight increase on instruments such as Treasury securities can result in billions and eventually trillions of extra debt.
Since the end of World War II, countries have used the dollar as a preferred currency because it is stable. They also have purchased U.S. treasury notes during times of prosperity and turmoil as a way to store and protect their wealth. Stable economic indicators and confidence in the U.S. government has attracted trillions of dollars of foreign investment to the U.S.
Perhaps the most troubling aspect of Fitch’s downgrade is the message it sends to the world about our country’s discipline and security.
Fitch backed up its position that there has been a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” by referencing two factors.
The first is the worsening stalemates hampering spending and tax policy – a not-so-hidden reference to the battle lines and inflexibility in negotiations that have developed between Democrats and Republicans. Fitch claims that the ability of the U.S. to govern has worsened compared to other countries, which enjoy high credit ratings. Last year, Fitch published a report that said that the stability of the U.S. government was particularly weakened between 2018 and 2021.
Fitch also informed the Biden administration when announcing its downgrade action that the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and attack on the Capitol was another factor. It claims that the insurrection was evidence of a government that was not stable.
Whatever the case, Fitch’s downgrade doesn’t put the U.S. in the best light and sends a bad signal to the rest of the world, where there seems to be some sort of new crisis every day. Crises in other parts of the world can lead countries to move assets to the U.S. or choose Treasury securities as a safer investment.
During the past two decades, China has been investing in infrastructure projects all over the world, or lending money to countries to do so. At the same time, it has been promoting its national currency, the yuan, as a safe way for countries to hold their wealth and exchange their currency. While we are not in an armed conflict with China, we are in the middle of an economic war that has become ugly. The downgrading of the U.S. credit rating can only embolden China to push its currency and economic agenda around the world.
If there is a lesson to be learned from Fitch’s downgrade, it is that petty politics for the interest of political parties and not for the benefit of the U.S. has its consequences.
PACHECO TAG
Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business development Centers Network. He can be reached at jerry@nmiba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.