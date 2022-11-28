The Biden administration on Tuesday extended the pause on federal student loan payments after Republican legal challenges temporarily halted President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers.
The payments, which had been set to resume Jan. 1, now could be delayed until Sept. 1 as the White House tries to fend off lawsuits over the program, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates could cost $400 billion.
“Republican special interests and elected officials sued to deny this relief even for their own constituents,” Biden said in a video released on Twitter. “It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit.”
According to the Education Department, which owns and manages the government’s student debt portfolio, borrowers will resume payments 60 days after the court cases have been resolved. If the courts have not resolved the issue by June 30, payments will resume 60 days after that.
The decision to extend the payments pause is the latest chapter in what has become one of the more intensely debated policies of the Biden White House — one that Biden has said is necessary to address economic disparities, but which critics have described as an unfair giveaway that will fuel inflation.
Biden’s plan has become bogged down in lawsuits backed by Republican politicians and conservative advocacy groups. Earlier this month, the administration asked the Supreme Court to take up the issue. An injunction issued by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — in response to a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states — has blocked the government from moving forward with Biden’s plan.
The president said Tuesday that he was “completely confident” that his plan was legal.
In the days leading up to the announcement, the Biden administration has heard from advocacy groups, including the NAACP, which were calling for the pause.
“The impact this extension will have in the lives of those who have been targeted by predatory student loans cannot be overstated,” said Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP. “That said, an extension does not solve the root of the problem for the millions of Americans drowning in bills and rising interest.”
