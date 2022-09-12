LOAN FORGIVENESS SCAMS
Illustration: Till Lauer/The New York Times

Shady callers are acting quickly on President Joe Biden’s announcement last month to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers. As Americans await more details about the plan, these callers are already dialing consumers, misleadingly warning them that time is running out.

