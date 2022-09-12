Shady callers are acting quickly on President Joe Biden’s announcement last month to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers. As Americans await more details about the plan, these callers are already dialing consumers, misleadingly warning them that time is running out.
The debt cancellation program is providing grist for scammers seeking to separate people from their money, their personal information or both, consumer advocates say. The calls may be targeting student borrowers — or they may be phishing expeditions preying on consumers even if they don’t hold education debt.
“Scammers read the news, too,” said K. Michelle Grajales, a lawyer with the Federal Trade Commission.
In a voicemail message reviewed by The New York Times, a female caller claimed to be from “student support.” The person who received the call does not have student loans. But the caller said the individual was “prequalified” for “updated forgiveness,” before cautioning that “it does look like your status will expire soon.”
Mike Pierce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, an advocacy group, said he has received at least two calls in recent days, even though he holds no federal student loans.
“They’re not wasting any time,” he said.
In fact, nefarious callers have had ample time to prepare, since talk of student loan forgiveness has been percolating since Biden proposed it during the 2020 presidential campaign. Payments on most federal student loans were first temporarily suspended in March 2020, early in the pandemic, by the Trump administration. Biden extended the pause several times, and payments are now scheduled to resume after Dec. 31.
Even before the president’s recent action on loan forgiveness, scams based on the premise of securing help with student debt have kept federal regulators busy. Scam callers use the existence of legitimate, but often confusing, federal programs that can reduce monthly payments or forgive student debt, like the public service loan forgiveness option, to trick borrowers into paying illegal fees or sharing sensitive information.
The FTC has received nearly 49,000 complaints about student loans in the first eight months of this year, and about two-thirds of those were related to student loan debt relief, including scam calls, the agency said.
“Student debt cancellation is unprecedented, but these tactics are not new,” said Andrea Matthews, adviser to Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The FTC has warned consumers that they don’t need to pay to sign up for the debt cancellation program, the loan payment pause or a repayment plan tied to income.
“Nobody can get you in early, help you jump the line, or guarantee eligibility,” it said, adding that anyone who says they can or tries to charge you is a “liar” and a “scammer.”
Borrowers should know that there is no rush to do anything immediately. If a caller suggests that you will miss out by not acting right away, demands money to help you or requests information like your Social Security number or your federal student aid ID, that’s a red flag.
“When in doubt, don’t give information over the phone,” Grajales of the FTC said.
Advocates for student loan borrowers recommend checking the Federal Student Aid website for official details about the debt cancellation program. The New York Times is also updating its information page about the Biden administration’s announcement periodically. And the Education Department offers tips online for avoiding student debt scams, whether they come by phone, email or text.
