I was cleaning out my home office the other day when I happened upon some newspapers from 2016 and early 2017 that I somehow neglected to put in the recycle bin. While the stories I read resembled a time capsule, it seems like some things never change.
I read about the controversial presidential campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the vitriol of which foreshadowed the mean-spirited campaigns we are now seeing at all levels of government.
There were stories on Republican attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, severe flooding in the South and Midwest caused by tropical depression Cindy, and scandals involving inappropriate relationships among officers in the military.
There were stories about Border Patrol agents saving migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande. Eerily, I read how a Black, off-duty St. Louis police officer was accidentally shot by white officers who were trying to arrest some suspects.
Yet while reading the old news, I was struck by a sense of how innocent those times seem today.
It was before a pandemic killed millions across the globe, quarantined us at home, put millions out of work and provided us with a daily sense of gloom. With all of this came hoarding, incongruent information on how the coronavirus spreads, the deliberate spread of false information and the divide between Americans eager to be vaccinated and those who didn’t trust the vaccine, science or their government.
It was before the supply chain disruptions that caused delays in production, construction and even routine food deliveries to grocery stores.
It was before Trump refused to accept defeat in the 2020 elections and promulgated “the big lie” that the election had been stolen from him. And it was before Jan. 6, 2020, when insurrectionists, fired up by the outgoing president, tried to overturn a democratic election by storming and defacing the U.S. Capitol.
Now we have Russia creating world instability with its brutal invasion of Ukraine. The war has brought relations between the East and the West to their lowest levels since World War II. It has also resulted in major energy shortages and high prices for European countries that became too reliant on Russian petroleum and natural gas. It has exposed how dependent African and Middle Eastern countries are on Ukrainian grain. And the world has been reminded of how much control Saudi Arabia has over crude oil production and prices. It has refused to increase production as the world suffers high energy costs and fuel shortages, yet it happily buys U.S. military equipment for its own protection.
As we face another election that could determine the course of democracy in our nation, changes in the world order and how we prepare for future crises, I wish I could step back in time six years to write a note to our future selves.
I would encourage political dialogue to address the widening wealth and education gaps in our country so that millions of Americans are not prone to misinformation, lies and conspiracy theories.
I would remind the world of the danger of letting a nuclear superpower such as Russia fall into the hands of a man who has made himself a supreme dictator. Countries should never have let themselves become so dependent on a country that is managed by the whims of what appears to be a delusional and unstable man.
I would reassess our trading relationships with countries that have proven not to be friends of the U.S. in times of crisis. China strongly and immediately sided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It, too, has been made into a dictatorship, run by a man intent on dominating the world’s economy by spreading Chinese investment to the ends of the earth, particularly to developing countries hungry for foreign direct investment.
China is even more dangerous than Russia because it is both a military and economic superpower. Six years ago, we could have become serious about investing in strategic industries such as computer chips, rare earth minerals, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. Future U.S. reliance on China for products in key industries is a recipe for disaster. We knew it six years ago, and we surely know it now.
Six years ago, we could have strengthened our trade relationships with proven allies such as Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Western Europe. The pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine have lit a fire under the U.S. and its allies, but we could have redoubled our efforts sooner.
Finally, we have to strike a balance in the U.S. between the production of fossil fuels and renewable energy. This is not a black-and-white issue. A strategic approach and compromise are the path forward.
Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the international Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network. He can be reached at jerry@nmiba.com.
