CORPORATE BENEFITS MENOPAUSE 2

Celia Chen said she experienced symptoms associated with menopause, including anxiety and blood sugar spikes, at a crucial moment in her career.

 Photo: Bethany Mollenkof/The New York Times

In her late 40s, Celia Chen began experiencing unexplained symptoms such as anxiety, a spike in blood sugar, acne and chronic pain in her shoulder — all of which she attributed to her high-pressure job as a marketing executive at a startup, which involved red-eye flights and long hours.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.