A few days before his visit to El Paso, President Joe Biden announced new measures to dissuade migrants from coming to the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum. The number of migrants has skyrocketed from hundreds to thousands per day. At the end of the federal government’s fiscal year on Sept. 30, more than 2.3 million apprehensions were counted at the border, a record.
Biden’s new measures will turn away people from the countries where most of the migrants are coming from – Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. The U.S. will deny asylum to immigrants not first seeking asylum at the U.S. embassy or consulate in their home country, and will begin admitting 30,000 people from the four countries per month for up to two years.
His visit to El Paso provided Biden with the opportunity to see the strain that processing the throngs of migrants is having on border cities. He was briefed on shelters that are 100% full and the scramble for food, clothing and medical services to care for them. Biden also had the opportunity to speak to Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol agents who have the nearly impossible task of processing immigrants and asylum seekers at the border.
While the latest measures could reduce the number of migrants, they are not the solution to our country’s immigration issue. They are akin to applying a Band-Aid to a gaping wound.
The real solution is enacting effective immigration laws, which Congress refuses to do.
This must be a bipartisan issue in which lawmakers truly want to pass laws that offer a legal pathway into the U.S. for immigrants and provide them an opportunity to seek the American dream, which most of our ancestors pursued.
People who have left their countries, traveled through dangerous regions and are willing to sleep on the ground in Mexican border cities such as Juárez while they wait for an immigration hearing, would seem to me to be ambitious people. They can help solve labor shortages in the U.S. and take the strain off an aging U.S. population.
However, lawmakers are unwilling to work together on immigration. This issue and the border itself have been made into political theater by politicians who are most interested in addressing their own political needs, rather than putting the country’s interests first.
There needs to be more manpower and technology provided to Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol agents. More immigration judges and court staff need to be put in place to quickly rule on immigration cases. Smart moves, like the recent reopening of visa and consular services in Cuba to process visa and asylum requests, need to be undertaken.
Politicians need to come to the border to see the immigration situation for themselves. but they also need to see how the border is a symbiotic region where the best of Mexico and the U.S. come together to produce our consumer electronics, vehicles and medical equipment.
Politicians should not show up for a photo op and point the finger at others for creating the border crisis. This is what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did when he met Biden at the El Paso airport with a letter filled with vitriol. Immigration has been an issue long before either politician was elected to office. If anything, a meeting should have taken place between Biden and Abbott to meaningfully discuss cooperating on border issues, including immigration.
The unhoused immigrants at the border are not pawns on a chessboard; they are flesh-and-blood human beings.
Until lawmakers get serious, we will continue with the absurdity of having immigrant women and children sleep on sidewalks in the winter while the immigration issue is used as leverage for political campaigns and fundraising. We will continue with the absurdity of factory and service jobs going unfilled in the U.S. because of labor shortages. We will continue to put the U.S.’s economic health and competitiveness at stake by not accepting the best talent in the world.
Americans need to demand that our representatives in Washington, D.C., cut out the politics and directly address this issue. This is the only way change is going to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.