It was the luck of the draw for Texas senators on Wednesday as they drew lots to decide which half of them would get two-year terms and which would get four-year terms.
The practice is outlined in Article 3, Section 3, of the Texas Constitution, which calls for “Senators elected after each apportionment (redistricting)” to be divided into two classes: one that will serve a four-year term and the other to serve a two-year term. That keeps Senate district elections staggered every two years. After that, senators serve four-year terms for the rest of the decade.
On Wednesday, each of the chamber’s 31 lawmakers walked to the front of the chamber and drew lots by picking an envelope that held a pill-shaped capsule. Inside the capsules were numbers: Even numbers meant two-year terms, and odd were for four-year terms.
“I’m sure each and every one of you are happy with what you drew, right?” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick joked.
Sixteen senators had Lady Fortune on their side and drew four-year terms, and fifteen unlucky souls will have to run for reelection in two years.
Senators drew lots in alphabetical order, and by the time it was his turn, Springer had only a 1 in 4 chance of getting a four-year-term.
Sen. César Blanco, an El Paso Democrat, was among the first to draw and ended up with a two-year term.
“As a former House member I’m used to this, so it’s no big deal,” said Blanco, who served in the House, where state representatives are up for reelection every two years, from 2015-21. “It’s always healthy for us to reach out and listen to voters and get their sense of what’s important to them. It is what it is, and I’ll continue to campaign until 2024.”
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
