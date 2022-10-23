A commission charged by the Texas Legislature to suggest new ways of financing the state’s community colleges unanimously approved its recommendation Tuesday that lawmakers tie state funding to how successful schools are at getting students to graduate or transfer to four-year universities.
The Commission on Community College Finance made minor changes to the draft recommendations initially released last month. That report included the suggested shift to an outcomes-based funding model, but also recommended that the state provide schools more funding for students who are considered more difficult to teach (such as low income or academically unprepared students), increase the pot of financial aid for community college students and financially help schools meet demand for certain programs as the state’s population grows.
The recommendations will now be handed to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, which must submit its final report to lawmakers by Nov. 1 and start drafting detailed legislation to be introduced during next year’s legislative session.
“I’m looking forward to working with members to inform the conversations along the way. I’ve been encouraged by the kinds of questions we’ve gotten and encouragement we’ve gotten across the political spectrum,” Commissioner Harrison Keller told the committee Tuesday. “We’ve got some good early traction.”
Keller estimates that implementing all of these changes will cost an additional $600 million to $650 million in the first biennium. Higher education advocates are broadly supportive of the measures.
“By focusing on both the outcomes and needs that matter in the lives of students — especially those from low-income backgrounds and adult learners — these recommendations offer a strong blueprint for the Legislature to invest in a prosperous future for Texas,” said Jonathan Feinstein, Texas state director of The Education Trust, which advocates for historically underserved students.
For decades, Texas has funded its two-year public community colleges largely with three pots of money: local property taxes, student tuition and a complicated state funding system that has not kept pace with other resources and now accounts for less than 25% of community colleges’ funding.
During that time, Texas’ workforce needs have increased and changed, while community colleges have seen enrollment declines. Texas’ growth has not occurred evenly across all regions, which has negatively impacted small and rural colleges.
When it comes to the state’s contribution to funding two-year schools, Texas lawmakers allocate a set amount of money toward public community colleges each biennium that is distributed to individual schools based on a formula. That means schools are essentially competing against one another for funding.
“You can add students and improve outcomes and lose money in current funding formulas because it all depends on what you’re doing relative to every other college in the state,” Keller told The Texas Tribune last month.
The commission recommended that the state not only shift to a funding system that takes into account graduation and transfer rates, but also set a baseline dollar amount for things like instruction and day-to-day operations to ensure schools that can’t bring in a lot of money via property taxes are not disproportionately underfunded.
The report recommends that the baseline funding should be determined by factors like enrollment and the types of courses offered. It also includes some adjustments for students who cost more to educate or need extra support.
