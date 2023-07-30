A $12.7 billion package of property tax cuts goes before voters later this year, promising to deliver savings to millions of property owners in Texas suffering from skyrocketing tax bills.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the legislation creating the cuts last weekend, officially closing months of negotiations among the state’s top Republicans. But before they can go into effect, Texas voters will first have to decide in a constitutional election on Nov. 7 whether to allow the state to spend billions in taxpayer money — mainly collected from Texans during the past two years — to pay for the massive cuts.
If approved, an outcome that seems likely given voters’ support of tax cuts in the past, the changes would be applied for the 2023 tax bills due in January.
Here are five key parts to the tax-cuts package.
School tax compression: About $7.1 billion would be sent to Texas school districts so they can lower the taxes they levy on property owners, Bettencourt said. The move, known as “compression,” would reduce school districts’ maintenance and operations property tax rate by 10.7 cents per $100 of a property’s valuation. The M&O tax, as it’s known, helps pay for public education costs like teacher salaries and school building maintenance and makes up the largest chunk of most property owners’ tax bill.
$100,000 homestead exemption: An estimated $5.6 billion would be used to more than double the current $40,000 property tax exemption available to all Texans who own the home that serves as their primary residence. A homestead exemption is the amount a homeowner can take off the value of the house they live in before it is taxed. For example, the owner of a $350,000 home is being taxed at $310,000 under the current exemption for most homeowners. The same house would be taxed only on $250,000 under the homestead exemption approved this year.
Temporary 20% appraisal cap: The law would establish a limit on appraisals for commercial, mineral and residential properties that do not have a homestead exemption and are valued under $5 million. Texas counties’ appraisal districts would not be allowed to increase the taxable value of any of those properties by more than 20% each year, for the next three years. The program would end in 2026 unless lawmakers and voters decide to continue it.
Franchise tax exemptions: The legislation — which is not a property tax cut but was included in the package as another tax relief measure — would double the amount of money a business can make before it’s required to pay the state’s franchise tax, which is levied on larger entities doing business in Texas. That limit would go up from $1.24 million to $2.47 million. In addition, businesses that don’t meet the new threshold for having to pay franchise taxes would no longer be required to file forms to report those taxes.
Elected appraisal officials: County appraisal districts are currently appointed positions and can vary in size, with a typical board having about nine members. Under the new legislation, each appraisal district’s board of directors will now include three positions elected by a majority vote at a county general election for four-year terms. Lawmakers said the change would hold the people who oversee appraisals more accountable to the property owners their decisions affect.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org. This story was edited for length.
