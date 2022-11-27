U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday to resign over the administration’s border policy, promising to launch investigations next year that could culminate in impeachment.
“We will use the power of the purse and the power of subpoena. Let me be clear: Those responsible for this disaster will be held accountable,” McCarthy said at a news conference in El Paso. “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure to determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiries.”
Republicans have made border security one of their leading attack points on Democrats and the Biden administration — which will only increase next year with Republicans set to take control of the House. U.S. Border Patrol recorded its highest ever number of migrant arrests on the southwestern border last month, with nearly 2.4 million encounters for the fiscal year.
Speaking after he toured the border with members of the Texas Republican delegation, McCarthy also said he would have congressional hearings on border security on the border next year if he becomes House speaker. Republicans nominated McCarthy for the speakership earlier this month, but the final vote isn’t until January.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote to Mayorkas last month warning him that impeachment could be on the books if illegal crossings don’t reduce. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, also signed onto the letter.
In a statement Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said Mayorkas does not intend to resign and is proud to advance the department’s mission.
“The Department will continue our work to enforce our laws and secure our border, while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” the statement said. “Members of Congress can do better than point the finger at someone else; they should come to the table and work on solutions for our broken system and outdated laws, which have not been overhauled in over 40 years.”
McCarthy made his remarks during a Tuesday visit to the El Paso border with fellow Republican Reps. Tony Gonzales, Dan Crenshaw, Brian Babin and August Pfluger — all Texans. Reps. Mark Green, R-Tennessee, and Kat Cammack, R-Florida, also joined.
Most of the visit was closed to the media. But at one point early in the afternoon, McCarthy could be seen from across the border under a highway overpass looking across the Rio Grande. He was accompanied by Border Patrol agents and people snapping pictures on their cellphones. On the other side of the river, a group of migrants, many staying in tents along the river, waved their arms at him. Some shouted, “Let us in” or “We want to work.”
One migrant present, Abelardo Chacón, had spent the past month and a half in Ciudad Juárez. He said he crossed over into Texas in hopes of traveling to Miami but that they “threw me out.” He said he didn’t know what to think of McCarthy’s visit because “I honestly don’t know who he is.”
“But if he came, God willing he came for a good reason,” Chacón said. “To look for a solution — to at least let enter those who truly want to work and want to do things right.”
The lawmakers later served a Thanksgiving meal to Border Patrol agents.
Texas border Republicans have been calling for increased resources for Border Patrol agents, who they say are overworked and suffering from low morale. Crenshaw is making a bid to be the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee next year, which would have oversight on border security issues.
Senate Republicans made a similar visit to the border in March, with Sens. John Thune and John Barrasso, the second- and third-ranking Republicans, joining Cruz and several other members. The senators wrote to President Joe Biden afterward imploring him to advance policies to secure the border.
Texas Democrats dismissed Tuesday’s border tour as fear-mongering and xenophobia, with little in the way of effective policy proposals.
“It’s a broken record,” U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, said in an interview Tuesday. “They go down to the border. They dress in their camouflage suits. They take pictures with some of the Guardsmen that (Gov. Greg) Abbott has there. It’s all photo ops. The time has passed for photo ops and visits. The time to act is now.”
Ivan Pierre Aguirre contributed reporting from El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.