Setting up what would be an incredibly rare proceeding, the El Paso County Attorney said Tuesday she will ask for a trial to remove the border city’s top prosecutor based on allegations of incompetence and misconduct.
Jo Anne Bernal filed a motion in state district court saying she would accept the role of prosecutor in the case, asking a jury to decide whether El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales should lose her job before her term expires in 2024. The decision was the latest development in a series of scandals that has surrounded Rosales since she took office nearly two years ago.
Rosales has seen judges this year throw out nearly a thousand criminal cases because her office routinely missed legal deadlines to get charges filed. Last winter, a murder defendant was freed from jail because a judge found one of her top prosecutors vindictively sought a death penalty after being caught unprepared for trial.
Most recently, her office was implicated in possibly criminal allegations of witness tampering and intimidation in Texas’ capital murder case against the alleged gunman in El Paso’s 2019 Walmart massacre. Rosales’ private attorneys have denied the allegations of her involvement, and she has long said criticisms against her are politically motivated.
This summer, with chaos swirling around Rosales, a defense attorney who represented the freed murder defendant filed a court petition to trigger a rarely used process that can remove local elected officials from office for incompetence or misconduct before their terms expire.
Any Texas resident can file such a petition, which, if a state district judge allows it to proceed, leads to a formal citation against the office holder and puts the decision on whether or not to prosecute on the local county attorney.
Attorney Omar Carmona based his petition largely on low numbers of criminal case filings by Rosales’ office, the swath of dismissals, the vindictiveness ruling and what he called a “mishandling” of the Walmart mass murder case — before the newest allegations of witness tampering went public.
In September, a judge signed off on the petition, forcing Bernal to decide whether or not to take the matter to trial. The visiting judge, Tryon D. Lewis from Odessa, could also suspend Rosales and appoint a temporary replacement as the case proceeds, though he has not yet done so. In her response, Rosales denied all of the claims of incompetence and misconduct, and argued the statute allowing removal of local officials is itself unconstitutional.
If Rosales is kicked out of or leaves office, El Paso’s next district attorney would be selected by whomever wins the gubernatorial election this week. The governor’s chosen replacement would then hold the office until the county selects its choice in the 2024 election.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org. This story was edited for length.
