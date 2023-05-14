The high-profile push to bring casinos to Texas this legislative session ended Friday after supporters acknowledged that they did not have enough votes to advance it out of the state House.
Authors of the legislation postponed consideration until dates after the session ends, dooming the initiative ahead of a midnight deadline for House approval.
“Members, I do know when it’s time to fold ‘em,” Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, said as he postponed consideration of House Joint Resolution 155 until Jan. 12, 2027.
Earlier in the day, Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin, postponed his related bill until Nov. 29.
The developments came a day after a separate proposal to legalize online sports betting made it out of the House by a razor-thin margin. That legislation faces long odds in the Senate, where Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has repeatedly downplayed the prospects of expanding gaming.
Both proposals made more progress than they did in the 2021 session, when gaming supporters first descended on Austin for a massive lobbying blitz. The casino legislation has been backed by the gaming empire Las Vegas Sands, while the sports-betting proposal has been spearheaded by a coalition of pro sports teams in Texas and wagering platforms.
Sands’ senior vice president of government relations, Andy Abboud, released a statement Friday afternoon expressing optimism and promising to continue to “press forward with our efforts in Texas.”
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org. This story was edited for length.
