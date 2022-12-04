Election 2022 Texas Governor

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during an election night party in November. On Thursday, he signaled his support for decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips.

 Associated Press File Photo

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing his previous opposition to the idea as he tries to fight an increase in opioid overdoses in the state, which he has made a point of emphasis heading into January’s legislative session.

