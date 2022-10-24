When the North American Free Trade Agreement was implemented in 1994, a new visa was introduced. The TN visa, often referred to as the “NAFTA professional visa,” was created to allow Mexican and Canadian citizens to temporarily work in certain professions in the U.S. The visa can be issued for up to four years and can be renewed perpetually as long as the applicant is qualified and the employer has a position open. The time spent working in the U.S. for people holding this visa does not count towards residency or citizenship.

Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network.

