When the North American Free Trade Agreement was implemented in 1994, a new visa was introduced. The TN visa, often referred to as the “NAFTA professional visa,” was created to allow Mexican and Canadian citizens to temporarily work in certain professions in the U.S. The visa can be issued for up to four years and can be renewed perpetually as long as the applicant is qualified and the employer has a position open. The time spent working in the U.S. for people holding this visa does not count towards residency or citizenship.
Some companies turn to TN visa as work shortage continues
Tags
Jerry Pacheco
Columnist
Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tricks & Treats Halloween Roundup
- Texas attorney general declines El Paso DA’s request for help in Walmart shooting case
- New TAB Poll Shows Texas Businesses Want Action on Health Care Costs
- Walmart victim’s relationship with former wife in question
- Hot market spurs more industrial construction in El Paso
- Construction begins on veteran wellness center in Far East
- Border Eats on Wheels: Rev’s Burgers, Wings & Things
- Puscifer featuring Maynard James Keenan to perform in El Paso
- The future of El Paso's Wyler Aerial Tramway
- City asks voters to approve $272 million for streets, parks
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Concert Review: Puscifer was ludicrous, campy, and absolutely perfect
- Reese Witherspoon marks son Deacon Phillippe’s 19th birthday
- Matthew Perry: ‘Rehab staff tried to stop me from going to hospital when colon exploded’
- Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani has a fear of spiders
- Bono reveals how he feels about finding out cousin was actually half-brother
- Miriam Margolyes 'didn't make millions' for Harry Potter
- EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader
- Editorial Roundup: Michigan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.