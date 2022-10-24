About 70 million Americans collecting Social Security will receive an 8.7% bump in their benefits next year, the largest raise since 1981. That will provide some measure of relief to retirees struggling with soaring prices on everyday necessities, from groceries to housing.
Prices have remained stubbornly high over the past year, even as federal policymakers have taken aggressive measures to rein them in. Social Security is designed to keep pace with inflation through its cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, which is calculated annually.
Starting in January, the increase will lift the typical monthly retiree benefit by $140 to $1,827, the Social Security Administration said. That follows a 5.9% increase for 2022, a four-decade high at the time.
“That is breathing room,” said Gloria Hinojos, 75, a retiree in Hacienda Heights, California, who stands to receive roughly $182 more each month and relies largely on her benefit check to cover her monthly expenses. That includes rent of roughly $1,200 to $1,350 each month, which pays for the land her mobile home sits on, and utilities.
The increase — which will help about 52.5 million people 65 and older and 12 million people with disabilities, among others — is based on the Labor Department’s latest report on the consumer price index, released Oct. 13, which said that prices increased 8.2% in the year through September.
Many retirees depend almost entirely on Social Security checks. But even retired households 65 and older who are squarely in the middle of the income distribution, with an average annual income of about $41,000, relied on Social Security for a little more than half their income in 2019, according to calculations by the Center for Retirement Research, using data from the Survey of Consumer Finances that year. (Other analyses found that people may be less reliant.)
Social Security also helps lift millions of older Americans above the poverty line, which stood at $12,996 for an individual as of 2021. A greater number of people 65 and older — about 10% — slipped below last year, up from 8.9% in 2020. It was the first increase since 2016, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. One likely culprit: More older people, particularly those with lower incomes, were forced into an early retirement because of the pandemic, experts said.
