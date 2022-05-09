Editor’s note: This is the second of two columns on Gov. Greg Abbott’s action to conduct secondary inspections on northbound cargo. The first is online at ElPasoInc.com.
On May 23, the federal government plans to revoke Title 42, a pandemic health order that allows it to immediately deport migrants to Mexico.
In response, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered secondary inspections by the Texas Department of Public Safety on northbound cargo at ports of entry. They were in addition to the routine inspections conducted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The effect was immediate, creating a crisis as ports became gridlocked. Trucks waited up to 15 hours to cross.
After about a week of delays and finding no major stores of contraband or human cargo, Abbott met or communicated separately with the Mexican governors representing Mexico’s northern states that border Texas. Press releases were issued with a general message that the Mexican governors had agreed to cooperate on security in shipments and illegal immigration, and Abbott’s order was rescinded.
However, has this crisis really been put to bed and what are the longer-term effects of Abbott’s actions?
Even though the Mexican governors agreed to cooperate with Texas on these trigger issues, much of the security efforts and cooperation that Abbott announced in his press conferences and releases were already in place.
CBP already conducts inspections using high-tech equipment. Agents are efficient in doing their job, and this is why Abbott’s secondary inspections resulted in no major seizures of contraband. Public-private partnerships, such as the Customs Trade Partnership against Terrorism (CTPAT) and Fast and Secure Trade (FAST), allow CBP and companies in Mexico and the U.S. to keep contraband and human cargo out of their shipments.
Mexican border states have benefitted by attracting foreign companies that invest billions in the construction of production plants. They create jobs and supply chains in cities such as Juárez, Nuevo Laredo and Reynosa. This has helped transform economies and helped people climb out of poverty.
So Mexican governors on the border have a long history of caring about security as maquiladoras ship their products into the U.S. Chihuahua Gov. María Eugenia Campos Galván said her state previously has invested more than $200 million in “high-profile” technology, including drones, cameras and facial/license plate recognition. To keep attracting foreign investment, Mexican border states have to be focused on security.
Even though Abbott rescinded his order a few weeks ago, companies are still playing catch-up with their logistics. Global supply chains were strained before Abbott’s actions, and a week of delays will be reflected in companies’ bottom lines.
The Perryman Group, a Texas-based economic analysis group that studies the U.S.-Mexico border, estimates that the week of delays resulted in a daily loss to the U.S. gross domestic product of $996 million, with Texas losing $470 million. Perryman estimated that the total loss for the week was $8.9 billion – the equivalent of 77,019 job years for the U.S. (A job year is one person working for a year.)
Weeks after Abbott’s order was rescinded, the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico, which was used during the crisis as a relief route for blocked El Paso ports, is still seeing higher than average commercial crossing numbers. It indicates that some of the traffic that used the Santa Teresa port during the crisis has permanently shifted – or at a minimum, companies have diversified their shipment routes to minimize disruptions. Other shippers might still be angry at Abbott and are choosing not to cross in Texas.
For the region, the shift of some commercial traffic to Santa Teresa might actually be a good thing. It decreases congestion and wait times at El Paso ports of entry.
Finally, during the crisis, Abbott acknowledged that his actions caused delays and blockages. But he also said he didn’t regret his actions and would be inclined to reinstate the inspections if his Mexican counterparts don’t comply with their agreements.
While it is possible that Abbott reinstates inspections in the future, it is improbable. His actions were met by a strong backlash from the trade community and even high-ranking members of his own political party.
In the meantime, border interests are desperately trying to reestablish a sense of normalcy in cross-border logistics.
