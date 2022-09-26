Dark manufacturing. No, this is not clandestine manufacturing or a factory that Darth Vader has turned to the dark side.
Rather, dark manufacturing, sometimes called lights-out manufacturing, refers to an automated production plant that can run with the lights off in a virtually dark environment. The only human labor in this concept are the people needed to maintain and calibrate the machinery.
I operate out of the Santa Teresa industrial base on New Mexico’s border with Mexico. A pressing problem we have had, particularly during the pandemic years, is the difficulty of recruiting employees to fill positions in companies that are moving here or expanding. I know several production companies that are experiencing a surge in demand for their products but are unable to meet this demand due to a lack of labor.
Managers running these plants are increasing salaries and offering signing bonuses and fast-track advancement. They are still having problems hiring the workers they need to increase production.
It’s not a challenge unique to Santa Teresa. It appears that fewer young people are interested in going into a manufacturing career, unlike their fathers or grandfathers.
At first glance, dark manufacturing can be a scary concept in the sense that fewer humans are needed to manufacture products. This means fewer jobs but also likely an increase in productivity. Machines can work longer than humans, don’t take lunch breaks and don’t have drug or other problems at home. They also don’t need soft skills. They don’t need to show up on time and get along with fellow workers. They likely generate less production waste than humans, further increasing savings.
If a company can literally turn off its lights because most machines don’t need light to work, it can realize tremendous energy savings. I had a conversation the other day with the manager of a manufacturing firm here on the border that is spending about $200,000 a month on electricity costs.
Machines can go haywire from time to time, but most human error and accidents could be eliminated on longer production lines. If maintained and calibrated correctly, a lot of machinery could run 24/7.
Dark manufacturing might not yet be a good fit for countries such as Mexico where much of the manufacturing is still labor-intensive. Governments in developing countries want to employ as many people as possible to increase output, and this has been the backbone of Mexico’s maquiladora (twin plant) industry.
However, this is a growing strategy in developed countries such as the U.S., where worker shortages are becoming more and more acute. To an extent, the move toward more automation in the production process we see in countries such as the U.S. is a move toward dark manufacturing.
And production sharing, in which countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada all work together to manufacture different components or provide labor to manufacture a product, could be applied to the production process. Using dark manufacturing, the U.S. and Canada could churn out components and materials that are then sent to Mexico to be assembled into parts or a final product that can be exported out of North America.
Other than fewer jobs being created in production plants, the major downside to dark manufacturing is cost. Imagine the millions of dollars of capital needed to fully automate a production plant. For many major manufacturing corporations, the cost might not be a major barrier given the savings. But for smaller, less-capitalized companies, the cost of full automation can be prohibitive.
Dark manufacturing will also require more trained technicians to maintain the machinery. Ironically, this could pose another worker shortage unto itself.
