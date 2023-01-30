Stu Smith still remembers how brazen the request was. He owned a branding company with 10 employees at the time and brought one into his office to have a difficult conversation. The person’s side projects, outside of his full-time work, had started to drag on his performance.
“‘Just double my salary, and I’ll quit doing all this work on the side,’” Smith remembers his employee telling him. “I was like, ‘No, that’s not exactly how all this works.’”
To land a raise, most people would be advised to take the exact opposite approach. But unlike Smith’s bold employee, most people put off requesting even incremental increases, possibly losing out on significant compensation, to avoid an awkward conversation.
We asked people who have been on the receiving end of these requests, and people who have studied organizational dynamics and psychology of the workplace, to give their best tips on how to prepare for and face the conversation to get more money this year.
Asking to be paid more can make employees feel vulnerable — the “Will you go to prom with me?” of adult work life. The biggest mistake people make is putting off the conversation, deterred by the abstract possibility of rejection, according to Daniel Pink, the author of bestselling books on work and behavior, including his latest, “The Power of Regret.”
“They underestimate the chances of getting a yes, and they overstate the negative consequences of simply asking,” he said.
To get the confidence to start this conversation, Pink suggests pulling in a friend to rehearse with. Find someone who can at least pretend to be tough to talk you through possible responses, including a “yes,” an “I’ll think about it” and an antagonistic “no.”
A practice round answers the question “What’s the worst that can happen?” Usually, it’s that you go back to the status quo. Pink said the second-biggest mistake people tend to make revolves around the argument they present when they ask.
“They don’t think enough about the boss’s perspective or the decision-maker’s perspective,” he said. He recommends “really doing the hard work of getting in the head and the mind and the heart of the people who are making the decision.”
To do this, don’t just describe the employee you’ve been, but the employee you plan to be, said Alexandria Brown, a human resources consultant and the founder of the HR Hacker, who has been involved with hundreds of hires in her career. She advises that right before you head into performance reviews, you give your boss a heads-up that you want to talk about your career. Then, come to the meeting not only with a list of your contributions, but also a plan for what you want to work on over the next year.
“To me, this shows a sense of that employee’s emotional intelligence and their awareness,” Brown said. She has heard managers say they appreciate it when people are self-aware about what they can continue to work on. “It actually softens the ask for more money.”
I
f there’s a reason you need to wait, use the principles laid out in the book “Pre-Suasion” by Robert Cialdini, a behavioral scientist who studies what leads people to say yes to requests.
He encourages you to imagine your message as a seed you want to plant: It has a better chance of thriving if you till the earth first. However, he said, people often wait until the moment of asking for a raise to start building their case.
“The moment’s too late, very often,” Cialdini said. “You have to have done your cultivation of your case ahead of time, and cultivation of the way that your boss thinks of you, or perceives you, or views your value.”
When it’s time to have the conversation about compensation, Cialdini encourages workers to give their boss a reputation to live up to. “Begin by saying: ‘You know, I’ve always seen you as a fair person who is concerned about equity and concerned about making sure that the people you work with are properly treated,’” he said. “‘And I’m so glad that that’s the case, because I want to talk with you about my situation.’”
That kind of language might motivate a manager to be fair, Cialdini said, because people want to be consistent with their image in the community.
Pink agreed. He encouraged a focus on what is good for the boss, and what is fair — ideally, two things that overlap. “I think you need to establish some level of fairness, and the way that people evaluate fairness in compensation is internal equity and external equity,” he said.
Internal equity describes pay as fair when compared with compensation for the same work within an organization. External equity takes into account the general job market and region.
To establish what’s fair, look at sites like Glassdoor or Payscale to find out what people with your experience in your area earn at jobs like yours. Then gather as much information as you can about what people at your level are being paid within your company. If you find out that someone with your same tenure and same position earns more than you do, an argument can be made that it’s simply unfair.
“It’s hard for people to defend unfairness,” Pink said.
