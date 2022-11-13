As a point guard in college basketball, Tracy Yellen had to know where her teammates were at all times and pass the ball accordingly.
She does the same as CEO of Paso Del Norte Community Foundation, where she oversees the city’s largest foundation and millions of dollars in grants and donations.
“With our family of foundations, we do a lot of work collaborating with varying partners in the community,” Yellen said. “Those relationships to me have been so important, over many years.”
The health foundation has had a busy year, including receiving a $15 million donation in October from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, who was married to Jeff Bezos.
Yellen is the CEO of the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation, Paso Del Norte Community Foundation and a board member of the Fundacion Paso Del Norte, the El Paso organizations’ sister foundation in Juárez.
She first joined the foundation in 2013 as executive director of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation. She was appointed CEO in 2016.
In 2014, Yellen was named an El Paso Inc. Woman of Impact. She’s served on a number of boards across the city, and in January was reappointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ board of directors for the El Paso Branch.
When not overseeing El Paso’s largest foundation, Yellen spends plenty of time cheering on local sports, including the UTEP Miners.
Yellen played basketball in college at Johns Hopkins University, where she received her bachelor’s in international studies. She received her master’s in public administration from UTEP.
She spent time with El Paso Inc. this month discussing the work of the foundation, the state of philanthropy in the city and how it felt to be a recipient of that $15 million grant.
Q: How has the foundation changed over the years?
The health foundation was started in 1995, when Tenet bought Providence Memorial Hospital. It created an endowment that in the last 27 years our board has dedicated to health education and disease prevention, and focusing on nutrition, physical activity, mental health, diabetes, healthy kids and health leadership.
In 2013 we created our community foundation, which leverages the assets of the health foundation to enable us to do more across the region, in health, education, economic development and quality of life.
We can respond to the needs of the community when they exist. In 2019 we helped respond to the shooting with the El Paso Victims Relief Fund, partnered with One Fund El Paso, to distribute contributions for victims and families.
With COVID, and our family of foundations, we had the health foundation working in response and providing support to our nonprofit and governmental partners.
The community foundation also had COVID-related contributions and funds allocated for support in the community, including $38 million in rental assistance that we partnered with the city and county of El Paso to help families avoid eviction during the pandemic.
Q: Did all that rental assistance money get used up?
We completed the rental assistance funding program earlier this year, distributing $38 million to over 8,500 families.
There was a range of funding based on need. The program allowed for up to 15 months past due, or a combination of past due and three months forward rent.
The prevention of evictions were mandatory by the government during the pandemic, but this provided such a relief valve to families who were either unemployed or underemployed. If you worked at a restaurant, had fewer hours, and had less income, we were able to provide that safety net for those families. Landlords, too, of all sizes.
Q: How have the needs shifted for the region after the shooting and on this side of the pandemic?
In 2018 we had that first wave of massive amounts of refugees. Our community was so generous and supportive in this welcoming environment.
Then we shifted to the shooting, there was also an incredible response, including around mental health.
The pandemic, nobody could have anticipated what we were going to go through. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves. We’ve learned how important these relationships are and how they’ve helped us go from one crisis to another.
There’s lots of hangover with the impacts of all of those crises. I think everyone understands that the pandemic really drove home the importance of health. If you look at the work we’re doing now in these co-occurring disease states, we realize how important it is to eat well, exercise, be healthy, so if you have another compounding virus like COVID that we can do a better job weathering that.
We’ve also learned what great assets we have in the community. During the pandemic we helped fund about 70 promotoras that worked across El Paso County sharing information about first the disease, then the uptick of the vaccine.
Now, you transition that, and continue basic health and safety, but let’s talk about the other things that cause your family to be at risk. We’re continuing to connect people to the resources they need to be healthy, find scholarships for education, be connected to job training opportunities.
I think that’s where our community is shifting now, to hopefully adopt a prevention mindset, so that we can lift our entire community.
Q: What does the Fundacion Paso Del Norte do and what’s the relationship like?
The Fundacion Paso Del Norte has been such an important partner since 2015 when they were created. We have five staff and a Mexican board of directors that do a few things. They help facilitate grantmaking from our U.S. foundations.
They’ve also received a $1 million grant from the Hunt Family Foundation to provide matching funds to nonprofit organizations. They partner with nonprofits and other entities in Juárez to better respond to the needs in Juárez.
When the border was closed during the pandemic, we were able to work with them to raise funds and deliver PPE, support and resources for vaccinations, working in partnership with multiple organizations.
They’re also able to do additional grant making in Juárez, above and beyond what our foundations do. This year, they are starting the first Juárez Giving Day, from Nov. 8 to the 30th, to inspire and grow philanthropy in Juárez.
Q: Speaking of Giving Day, how did the event go this year?
This was our 7th annual Giving Day. We started in 2016 and raised $100,000 that year, and were very happy and excited. We’ve seen it grow every year.
In 2019 it was an extraordinary year because Walmart provided $1 million in matching funds, so we raised $3 million that year.
We raised over $1.2 million this last year, and we had 222 organizations participate. I love the energy, enthusiasm and community that’s created around El Paso Giving Day, to inform our community of the needs in our regions, the opportunities to give and hopefully inspire charitable giving at all levels.
Q: What’s the state of philanthropy in El Paso?
We’re the largest foundation in this region. We’ve been so honored this last year to receive a $15 million grant from Mackenzie Scott to support the mission of the health foundation.
She’s been incredibly generous to our community, and has now contributed $80 million across multiple nonprofit organizations over the last two years.
The needs of our region are significant, and philanthropy is an important component to responding to those needs. El Pasoans and Juarenses have been very generous to our community. We hope to be able to inspire and grow more philanthropy to support greater needs.
These institutions like our foundations are able to put these resources to use in partnership with multiple organizations, to meet the needs of our region.
Q: What was it like getting that donation from Mackenzie Scott, and do you have plans for the donation?
It was an incredible honor for Mackenzie Scott and her team to find the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation in the sea of nonprofits in this country, but also to identify the value of our organization to want to invest in the health of our region.
We understand that some of her more recent grant making was centered in health and that she would identify us as a partner in improving health.
Our intent is to increase our grant making with her resources over the next few years. We hope to begin that sooner than later and we’ll be working with our board shortly on what that will look like.
Q: What was that moment like when you found out you were getting this grant?
Mackenzie Scott works with a nonprofit called Bridgespan. They had reached out to us in the summer to learn more about the health foundation and the work we do. We heard in September that we had been selected.
We understand there was some due diligence done by Bridgespan in the process.
Q: What’s your work like with the Federal Reserve Bank board?
It’s been such a positive experience. I’ve been so impressed with their approach of listening to the community. They spend a lot of time talking with community leaders about the challenges of our community and people who live in our region.
It’s not only the challenges of banking or employers, but also what are the challenges of an employee, family, working mother. They really listen and gather that data and information in real-time, that kind of color commentary of what’s happening in our communities.
They’re very committed to the border region. They meet annually with representatives of Banco de Mexico to understand what’s happening and the regional dynamics of our community.
Q: How has El Paso changed since you’ve been here?
Our community has changed considerably since I moved to El Paso. At its core, it’s the same, beautiful, connected, accessible and welcoming place. It’s also improved considerably. When I first moved here, we had 80,000 to 100,000 people living in colonias in El Paso County without water or sewer service.
We haven’t solved that 100% but we’ve come a long way in providing basic services to families in our region, which is so important.
In 1995 when I worked in Juárez there was no sewage treatment. Now Juárez has modern sewers. We’ve invested in basic human services, which should be expected and are fundamental to quality of life.
But we’ve also evolved to include a health sciences center, and a four-year medical school. We have robust masters and doctoral programs at UTEP.
Downtown was a place that wasn’t empty but had a lot less activity. It’s been really neat to be in San Jacinto Plaza on any given night and see so many young people taking selfies, enjoying walking with their families.
Q: How’s your life in El Paso been? What’s new?
I’ve been here now 30 years. I came in 1992 for a summer internship working on border environmental issues. I spent a few years working in Juárez working for the Border Environment Cooperation Commission, working on public health, water and sewer infrastructure along the U.S.-Mexico border.
I met my husband in El Paso. I grew up in New Jersey and he grew up in New York. He came to El Paso to play basketball at UTEP and stayed. We raised our kids, they’re both in college.
My parents retired and moved to El Paso, which has been such a blessing. We love this community. I’m personally grateful for how welcoming and accepting El Paso is to newcomers, and to lifelong residents.
We’re empty nesters. We’re very pleased with the education our kids got in El Paso through the dual-language program at Mesita, Wiggs and El Paso High. We’re proud of where they are today.
We have a little extra free time now that we’re empty nesters. We’ve mostly filled it with working, in response to the pandemic.
We’re also very much a basketball family. My husband played at UTEP and I played in college at Johns Hopkins. Our son is playing on the women’s practice team at UT Austin, and our daughter is playing Division III basketball at UT Dallas.
Steve, my husband, is also doing color commentary for the UTEP Miners with John Teicher. So, go Miners! We spend a lot of time and get a lot of joy with UTEP Athletics, the Chihuahuas and Locomotive here in town.
