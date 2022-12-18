Susan Goodell

Susan Goodell, CEO, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

 

 Photos by Cosima Rangel
UPDATED Q & A Texas Mutual banner

On a recent Friday, Susan Goodell looked at the long line of people at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank in the Lower Valley. In front of the facility, an even longer line of cars had formed down Pan American Drive

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.