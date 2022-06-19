Before Scott Adkins acquired and grew PyroCom Systems, he was a financial analyst for Blockbuster Video.
No, really. The El Paso entrepreneur worked in the position out of college, towards the end of the nostalgic video rental chain’s existence. He read the writing on the wall.
Now, Adkins is president, CEO and owner of PyroCom Systems, a company he acquired over six years ago while working for his family’s business, Currey Adkins. He acquired PyroCom and has grown its employees from 14 to nearly 80.
“It’s been fantastic. It’s been an investment, and we just hire great people. That’s made the growth so much easier,” he said.
Adkins is also entrenched in all things El Paso, from serving on various boards to making sure the city has a voice on the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission as a board member.
PyroCom Systems is a security and IT technology company, offering a wide variety of services for clients across El Paso. Two months ago, the company moved into the recently renovated Firestone Building on Texas Avenue right outside Downtown.
Adkins, 42, spent some time with El Paso Inc. last week in a conference room directly below the iconic blazey Firestone sign. He talked about El Paso’s progress, smart technology and Blockbuster.
Q: What does PyroCom Systems do, and what’s your work there?
It’s a fire and security company, but we’re really a technology company. We do everything from fire alarm systems to security, access control, surveillance and intrusion systems. In the IT space, we do low voltage cabling, audio and digital setups, sound systems, PA systems, emergency first responder systems, and more importantly, integrate all these systems together to give you complete solutions.
Q: How did you get on this path to your career?
I started off as a financial analyst with Blockbuster after college. As a financial analyst, I worked on a couple of financial models that the writing was kind of on the wall at Blockbuster. I had gotten an amazing job offer but had kind of realized that it was probably not going to be the best path for me.
My father and his partner had an IT company in town, Curry Adkins. They recruited me back here almost 20 years ago. I started with Curry Adkins and ended up becoming CEO. While I was CEO, we recognized a big market opportunity in the security space.
We acquired PyroCom six and a half years ago. At the time, I was running both. PyroCom had 14 employees when we acquired it. There was just a giant market opportunity. It was mainly taking our technology background and infusing that into this developing marketplace of security and technology.
I did that acquisition, and really enjoyed the security side of the house and everything that was happening with PyroCom. About three years in, I structured a buyout. I took ownership. I’ve got a couple of partners as well. Sharon Robinette is a partner and a couple of other silent partners.
I took a majority ownership and have been doing it for the last three years. We’re up to almost 80 employees and are continuing to grow.
Q: What’s El Paso’s security market like?
There is an absolute need. Where we found we fill the marketplace is we have an offering for small businesses.
There are two areas we saw with big potential. One is fully maximizing the technology that’s available in security. It’s not just camera systems anymore. It’s smart camera systems, with analytics, that are tied to your IT system.
For instance, with an access control system, companies typically have active directories. When a new employee comes in, I set them up and that gives them their computer access, email access and all of that.
We now tie to that access control, so that’s also your badge to get in the building. If an employee leaves, you take that employee out in one area and it automatically stops access to all of those. Or at the same time, when an employee comes on board, you’re inputting it into one place.
Those systems were all segmented before, so there were a lot of duplicate efforts.
Schools recently, we now have the ability with technology to do gun detection, recognize when there’s a gun coming, and then integrate that into the radio system, so now you’re broadcasting through radio systems to their police department, security, principals, across the board, that this detection is happening.
The other side is design-build. WestStar Tower was a design-build project for us. It’s starting from the ground up and recognizing that all these systems do talk to each other. In the case of WestStar Tower, we even have the ability for the security systems to talk to the building automation systems.
That level of integration is huge. Understanding that and designing it from the beginning is big. That’s been a game-changer.
Q: What technology changes have you seen and how does it affect your work?
It’s changed dramatically. We used to refer to camera systems as CCTV, which is a closed-circuit television system. It was just a camera going back into a unit, and there was a signal monitor there.
Now they’re all server- and software-based. All these systems are integrated together.
Someone comes in and swipes a card, let’s say an employee who was let go two weeks ago. Now they’re trying to access the building late at night. Not only can I capture that on the access control side, but I also can also integrate it into the camera system side. Now that camera nearby is capturing that footage as well, it’s flagging it and automatically sending it to someone.
What we talk about a lot now is analytics. I can see people, I can do gun detection, I can recognize vehicles, I can use cameras now as eyes, really, when people aren’t there. The cameras themselves are smart. That’s because of the software that’s in the background.
New technology is happening every day. Motorola just acquired several camera and access control companies. A large part of that was integrating their radios into that technology. If we can save minutes, we’re saving lives.
Q: What’s the balance between deploying this technology and the human touch?
You always require the human touch. This is data we’re gathering, but it’s much better data. Instead of combing through hours and hours of video footage, we’re able to give you exactly what you need to review that. But there’s definitely a human component in everything we do.
If I can use technology to get you eyes where you wouldn’t necessarily have eyes, and also get you that data faster, there’s still a human element that’s reviewing it and making decisions.
Q: A lot of big cities have beefed up security and cameras. Where does El Paso stand?
There’s a bunch of entities out there that are deploying more and more surveillance technology. We still have a little ways to go. I don’t think we have the deployment on a massive scale.
At the same time, there’s that big government feel to some of this, and I don’t think you want cameras everywhere. But it does add a safety element and it is important. We’re headed in the right direction, but there’s definitely more coming, and you’ll start to see that.
Q: How are you active in the El Paso community?
I’ve served on a bunch of boards since I moved back. Now I serve on five boards. I’m on the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which I serve on to help promote El Paso.
If you look back at a lot of the progress and change that’s happened in El Paso, it’s because business leaders 20 years ago sat down and said if we’re going to grow our city, we need a seat at the table in Austin. We need to have the governors here, and we need to be there when decisions are being made on spending dollars.
We had Ted Houghton, who became the chairman of TxDOT, and years later, after a lot of hard work, we’re getting $5 billion in infrastructure changes, where we used to be ignored.
We had Woody Hunt, Paul Foster, and Rick Francis, serving as regents; Bob Wingo on economics. Emma Schwartz is now on the (Higher Education Coordinating Board). That led to medical schools, nursing schools and the dental school.
I got an opportunity and the governor appointed me to this position. It was really to help promote El Paso any way I can and take a seat at the table in Austin so we can be on the lookout for how to help El Paso.
In addition to that, I serve on the board of Las Palmas Del Sol Hospitals, the WestStar Title board, El Paso Chamber Foundation board, and the Borderplex Alliance.
I’ve seen an absolutely amazing transformation in the last 20 years. It’s really exciting where we are today. The momentum is still there, and we still have amazing things ahead of us.
Q: What’s your market share here? Are there other local security companies?
We have several competitors. By the Inc. postings that I look at, we’re by far the largest when you look at employee count.
We do so much. We took this big umbrella, so you’ll see in the low voltage area we’ve got several competitors. Or fire alarms. And they may do some security as well.
As far as the comprehensive approach we do, I don’t know anyone else that does that.
Q: Did you get hit by supply shortages?
We’re being hit right now. It didn’t hit until this year, and it’s really been in the last three or four months. It’s severely impacting our business.
We have major installations out there where we can’t get card readers. The entire system has been installed but the card reader isn’t there.
Certain cameras and lock components are out six to seven months. It took a while, but it did impact us.
We have several schools where we’re trying to install fire alarm systems and get them up and running by the end of the summer, and we’ve had to go grey market and spend more dollars, but we’re there to get our customers open.
It’s costing us more money, but we’re finding parts wherever we can to get them. You can’t get them from some of the manufacturers, and they can’t even give us timelines on when they might be ready.
We’ve got orders from November that we still can’t get in to finish some of these projects. We’re getting creative, problem solving and working very closely with the city and fire departments to make sure how we make sure schools are safe but also get open.
Q: Are you involved in any business group efforts on Texas Avenue? What’s your perspective on the street’s redevelopment?
We’re new to the area. I’ve heard about it and am super excited about it and definitely want to get involved. With El Paso Inc. moving in, us renovating this building, Lowbrow, Podium Finish moving down the street, I’m super excited.
We’re really part of Downtown here, but we weren’t really thought of as that. Now you have this stretch and continuation down here, and I think you’re going to see it continue all the way to the Medical Center of the Americas. I think this is the next area that’s going to boom, and I’m excited about it.
Q: Do you have any lessons learned from growing PyroCom, and what’s next?
We still have a long way to go. I’m not anywhere near where I think we can be as a company. I talk to my people about it. I don’t want to be just the best in El Paso. I want to be the best in the country.
Part of the evolving change of El Paso is believing in ourselves. You still have this image outside of El Paso that we’ve got to overcome. You bring people here and they say it’s amazing.
We have to continue to build the confidence of people in El Paso. We’ve got amazing talent here, and we have companies here that could be competing on a national level. That’s what I want, and that’s the path we’re on to get there.
