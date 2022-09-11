Every morning, Sandra Nevárez Garcia visits the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence shelter.
As executive director, she doesn’t technically have to. But she goes to drop off mail and to interact with the staff and clients that are the driving force behind the work she does.
Nevárez Garcia has worked at the nonprofit for the better part of the past two decades, including as a client advocate and shelter director. In 2020, she was named executive director.
When she started working at the center, she had little experience in victim services but quickly realized the impact it made on those facing domestic violence and sexual assault.
“Everything clicked in that moment – that we all know someone who has been a victim of domestic violence,” she said about her first job interview with the nonprofit back in 2000.
Since she’s worked in so many roles at the center, she’s been impacted by the work the nonprofit does for El Pasoans affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.
Nevárez Garcia received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Texas at El Paso and received her master’s in victim services management from Sam Houston State University. She’s a native El Pasoan and graduated from Burges High School.
Last month, the center celebrated 45 years of work with its Puro Empower fundraiser, and it is still getting into the swing of in-person events after two years of pandemic changes.
Nevárez Garcia recently sat down with El Paso Inc. at the center’s administrative offices off Giles in the Lower Valley. She talked about her experiences at the nonprofit, COVID’s impact, and the future of fundraisers.
Q: What was your path to working at the center?
I always say it was kind of a fluke. I started looking and went to adult probation and their victim services unit with a friend. They said they were looking for advocates and to send my resume to a P.O. box.
I sent them a resume, and they called. I don’t really recall them saying the name of the center, but it was at our battery and intervention program on North Piedras.
We went through the interview process. I didn’t have experience. But one of the questions was about what I would say to someone who was a victim. It dawned on me that we all know someone who has suffered domestic violence. I remembered a friend in high school who had a baby with her boyfriend. He wasn’t the nicest to her, and I remember that struggle going back and forth.
I had a family member I remembered as a young child that something had happened. I didn’t know exactly what it was, but I knew it was bad.
I started to talk about that. It’s unfortunately common in our community, and sometimes it isn’t always identifiable.
From there, I went to the shelter for an outreach advocate position.
It became something that I truly enjoyed. I worked at the shelter for a year and a half the first time around. I joined in 2000 and was a shelter advocate.
What happened to me is what happens to a lot of individuals in case management, which is to ask “why.” I couldn’t understand how, if we have this clear path of services, why someone might not want to access them. I felt like I might have been doing something not as well. What was I doing that was not allowing our clients to stay on that path?
I couldn’t grasp, maybe because I was young in my career, that not everyone will take those options, and they’ll go back. There’s that dynamic that it’ll take someone seven to 10 times for them to leave their aggressor. I presented classes on it, did support groups on it.
I struggled with it, because I was internalizing everything the client was telling me. When one of my clients would go back or wouldn’t come back to the shelter, I was like, what did I not convince her of?
I left for about three years and had my second son. I came back part-time in January of 2004 and then in April there was a full-time position. I went from an advocate to assistant shelter director, to shelter director, then to director of client services for about 10 years.
Q: What’s the transition been like from your work at the shelter to your work now?
I’ve been fortunate to work with very strong women who were executive directors. They were all extremely nurturing and encouraging in different ways.
Looking back, it was almost like it was preparing me for this role. They knew I had the skills and knowledge for the victim services part; that’s something you come to learn. In other aspects, like grants or reporting, those things were sprinkled throughout my career.
Switching to this role, the hardest part for me is that my interaction with clients has diminished. I do thrive from that. It’s me balancing that out.
I still go to the shelter every morning. It’s my way to try and connect with staff. And there’s always some sort of client interaction, and that feeds me to be like, OK, I can go and do the administrative work that needs to happen.
Q: How’s it been the last couple of years with the pandemic?
We all thought it was a two-week time period. We didn’t close down and continued our services as is.
We can’t send these people home. I had a couple of colleagues reach out and ask what we were going to do. Where are we supposed to send them? They’re coming to us because they don’t have a place to be.
We saw it as a crisis situation we had to solve. There were a lot of things we didn’t know about COVID. It was fear. We tried to ensure all staff had everything they needed to feel as safe as possible.
For clients, our biggest fear was that these people who were trying to access services were now trapped with their aggressors. They couldn’t receive the help; they couldn’t reach out. There were fewer eyes on kids. If kids were coming to school with signs, they weren’t going to school anymore.
I have a friend who works in the school system, and they had an incident where there was literally an incident happening behind the child (on webcam) and the child turned off the camera.
It really limited access for a lot of individuals. Slowly it started to increase, to where we had 30% more people coming into the shelter.
Q: How has staffing been for patient advocates and the services you offer?
It’s been hard. When all the for-profit businesses raised their starting pay, we couldn’t keep up. I can’t fluctuate very much within the next year, and even then I have to make those preparations well in advance.
Even with grant opportunities, there are limitations. While we do fundraising, and we have supporters that bless us throughout the year with contributions, it is a $4.6 million program.
With COVID it’s hard to find employees. Or they’re more specific about their wants and needs. We’re 24 hours, weekend work, shift work, we have to go on-call to the hospitals. We have to be in-person; you can’t run a shelter remotely.
We’ve fared OK. There have been periods of time when we’ve been really short. But the staff always pulls together and is able to fill in those gaps.
Q: Who are you serving in El Paso?
Any victim of domestic violence or sexual assault. It doesn’t matter your age, race, gender, same-sex relationship. We did away with the name Shelter for Battered Women years ago. We did serve males back then, but we predominantly serve females.
Generally, they’re somewhere between the ages of 25 to 35 or 40. That’s the bulk of our clients. In our shelter, three-fourths of our population are children. At the Family Resource Center, it’s more adults that we’re seeing.
Q: What’s it like working with other nonprofits in El Paso?
We’re all really supportive of one another. The food bank, another transitional living center, homeless shelters, the homeless coalition, we know who to reach out to. Our area is pretty specific, so if they’re ever having an issue in our specialty, they connect with us.
I’ve recently gotten a call from one of the judges working with CPS, and they’ll call and say they have an interesting case, out of the ordinary, and this is where they need our help.
If we ever have an excess of something, we try to share with the community. We take what we consume, and sometimes we know that one of the other centers might benefit from it. We try to help each other as much as possible because we’re aware that not everything might be there when you need it.
Q: Is anything new with the fundraising events you hold?
We went virtual. Last year instead of the Round Up, we wanted to do a twist on that because it wasn’t an in-person event. We came up with Puro Empower. We did all these different tapings and it went virtual.
It was like those drive-by parties. It was easier in terms of setup, but it also limits who comes. We also did a virtual fitness event, Spring into Action. It was this idea of having individuals do online physical fitness classes. As we’re taking care of clients and making sure they’re mentally OK, there’s also the physical component.
That allowed us to connect to instructors outside of El Paso and build your team. You’d register, get a T-shirt, or do a fundraiser for us and collect funds that way.
Next year we’re trying to figure out: Do we bring in different instructors or can we go into their place of business? That’ll help the next step of how it evolves.
The Roundup was in-person and a dinner. For Lend Us Your Ear, our board would go out and have jewelry parties with their friends and collect, then we’d clean and sort. We couldn’t do any of those things. We had to think of better ways we could fundraise.
Q: How do you help clients through the court system?
We help them do their protective orders. For any client that comes through the facility, there are various things we do – police reports, supplemental reports.
The courts were being done virtually, so we were able to file applications online and do hearings virtually. With clients that had a court case, we’d follow up with victim services at the district attorney’s office to figure out if the case was coming up, what’s happening, if there’s still a standstill.
We’re kind of just that connector between the client and the resources they’re looking for, and we explain things like hiccups and what might be happening that they have questions on.
Q: With the hundreds of case dismissals at the DA’s office, has that affected any work you do at the center?
For any survivor, we want to make sure that they get the justice they deserve. That’s always something we’re looking for. It’s the same reason you make a police report. If someone is injuring or hurting someone else, and it’s something that’s against the law, you want to make sure you get it reported because people need to be held accountable.
Our focus has been on continuing to advocate that for our clients. Sometimes we think we live in a one-hour show, where everything, court cases, are reported and followed through. Those percentages are always really low.
There are a lot of things that happen to them, from point A to Z.
The things we’re able to control, and where I feel like we’re the most beneficial to our clients, is letting them know that it’s a reportable offense, that you can do a protective order, and what their options are so that, legally, they can pursue what best suits them.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
