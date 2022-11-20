Maj. Gen. James Isenhower III’s office is decorated with accolades and achievements earned during his 30-year career in the U.S. Army. He focuses on a large Old Ironsides patch on the wall, the nickname for the 1st Armored Division stationed at Fort Bliss.
Since July 14, Isenhower has been the commanding general at Fort Bliss, overseeing the post and looking after more than 90,000 soldiers and their family members.
The oldest armor division in the Army, created in 1940 during the buildup to World War II, was formed when cavalry and reconnaissance units were combined to form the 1st AD. Isenhower said it’s Old Ironside’s obligation to deliver what the country expects of them.
“We have to train every day on our equipment because if the nation calls, we’ve got to be ready,” Isenhower said. “It means a lot to us to be recognized as America’s tank division, and it reinforces the importance of this specific element and the importance of Fort Bliss to the nation.
“There’s never been another tank division that is as old and has been in existence this long. Some divisions will change their mission, but we’ve only been a tank division for our entire history.”
After enlisting, Isenhower was commissioned in 1992 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. He was then assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Isenhower’s military career would take him to many installations, including Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Lewis in Washington, Fort Benning in Georgia and overseas to Germany.
Isenhower’s operational deployments include Operations Safe Haven and Safe Passage in Panama in 1995 and Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1998 to 1999. His combat deployments include tours in Iraq in Mosul, Baghdad and the Diyala Province.
Isenhower earned a bachelor’s degree from West Point, a master’s from the National War College in Washington, D.C., and another master’s and a doctorate from Duke University in North Carolina.
El Paso Inc. sat down with Isenhower in his Fort Bliss office, where he discussed his priorities, misconceptions about the military and how he and his wife are enjoying El Paso.
Q: What’s your list of priorities for Fort Bliss?
The first is people, and that is a deliberately expansive and inclusive term. Somebody asked me recently, “What’s your favorite weapons system in the Army?” and I told him it is a soldier’s mind.
What I’ve learned in combat is that it is a thinking person’s challenge. When you’ve got an adversary who’s trying to bring you harm or harm to others, a soldier needs to be smart, fit and disciplined. They should also be suited to take care of their sister and brother on their left and right. But that soldier can’t focus unless their family is similarly prepared for that deployment.
By people, it includes our family members and our deployment of the Army civilians that support so much of what we do around the installation. In my mind, putting people first means that you are as trained and as ready as you can be so that I bring you back walking to your family, and I’m not having to memorialize you at some point because you weren’t fully trained.
Q: And your second priority?
Our second priority is readiness. That’s just what the nation expects. We have to be ready on a moment’s call. The 1st Armored Division here at Fort Bliss, along with other large units, like the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, are critical. If the nation calls, we don’t have much time. I can’t say “I need six weeks or six months.” Our response is going to be, “We’re on our way.”
This installation plays such a pivotal role as a power projection platform for the United States. Right now, we have soldiers on five continents and supporting six geographic combatant commanders. The sun never sets on a Fort Bliss soldier, so that is an obligation and a requirement where readiness has to be primary.
Q: Any others?
Modernization. It’s important in the changing character of war that we start to modernize and identify other platforms we’ve got to integrate. Some might have heard of a transition to multi-domain operations. We first recognized that there’s air, land and sea. We’ve known that and employed assets in those domains since World War I, but now there is space and cyber.
We’ve got to figure out how to navigate those terrains proficiently to occupy positions of advantage and be able to impose our will and impose costs on adversaries who might want to do our country, our partners and our allies harm.
Q: What technological training is being done to prepare soldiers for adversaries in cyber and space?
We’ve started to increase the size of our space and cyber forces within the Army. The way we do that is by developing curriculums to their basic training, making sure they learn those skills. Then they become certified with different specialties based on what we expect them to do within their specific military occupational specialty.
So, a cyber soldier will learn how to conduct offensive cyber operations. They become trained and certified to conduct other operations within the right authorities.
Same thing for space; it’s very technical. The Army is the largest consumer of space capability in the Joint Force. Our space soldiers understand, not only how those space platforms and systems work from our reliance on communications and through satellites, but also GPS, imagery and other types of intelligence capabilities.
Q: Is mental health a focus?
Mental health has become a larger focus in general. The most important thing I’ve learned is that, like physical health, mental health is another aspect that we must maintain and treat.
I’ve had friends who have gone through their own behavioral health challenges. What I’ve learned, although every injury is different, with the right treatment, you can recover.
We try to continue to educate and encourage soldiers on their mental health and that its part of the human condition. We’ve got some of the most remarkably trained behavioral health professionals, psychiatrists and psychologists.
Q: Recruitment has been a struggle for the military. How does Fort Bliss promote recruitment?
We try to be involved in major events in Downtown El Paso. We want to increase our physical signature outside the fence line as much as we can to create a sense of ownership among El Pasoans, but also interact with them and improve our civil-military dialogue.
Q: How does Fort Bliss tackle misconceptions about the military when recruiting?
The misconceptions about the military can be frustrating to those of us in the military; we bear responsibility for that. We need to do a better job of getting out into the community and explaining what being in the military is like, our profession, our values and our humility.
We’re less than comfortable talking about ourselves. We need to get better at interacting with the local community. That’s one of the things we’re encouraging here with our soldiers.
We also need to do a better job of getting out and educating people on the opportunities the military provides. We have aligned our supporting units here on Fort Bliss with the local school districts. We get our soldiers out into those schools and talk to them about what it’s like to be a soldier.
More importantly, they talk about the opportunities presented by being a soldier. For me, I’ve got an undergraduate degree and three graduate degrees; I didn’t pay any money for them. Now I owe the government time served, but the military provides you fantastic opportunities when it comes to education and then there are the medical benefits.
As we come out of COVID, we’re also trying to increase responsible access to Fort Bliss. There are a lot of facilities here on the post that El Pasoans can enjoy, from our museums to our bowling alleys and events that we have.
Q: How does Fort Bliss benefit the El Paso community?
Well, we’re the largest employer in the area. With over 38,500 soldiers, we put $6.9 billion in direct spending in the El Paso and Las Cruces area every year. Our total economic contribution is $23.9 billion.
Contrary to what you hear from the critics, we are really good stewards of the environment. I am proud of all we do to take care and preserve the environment – from protecting endangered species to simply recognizing the value of different lands, cultures and societies.
Q: What made you want to enlist in the first place?
My father, James Isenhower Jr., was in the military, so he was an example. I saw how much he enjoyed it and how important it was to him to take care of soldiers and their families. I was inspired by it. That kind of motivated me to apply to West Point, and I enjoyed the focus on leadership there.
Ever since then, I’ve enjoyed being a soldier. There are aspects of being a soldier that are more rewarding than others. It’s hard to deploy, but that’s what we do – that’s why we’re in the Army and our nation needs us.
Q: Did you ever see yourself as the commanding general for America’s tank division when you first enlisted?
When I first started, I was focused on just being a good platoon leader. My first platoon had 41 soldiers in it. I was a little intimidated because when a second lieutenant shows up, almost everyone in that platoon is more experienced than he or she.
You’ve got to work hard to earn credibility and earn their respect. The way you do that is by being a good trainer, but also by knowing your own business and taking care of them. I just focus more on the job in front of me, and I would be uncomfortable with anybody who comes into the Army with aspirations of being a general officer or an admiral in the Navy. That’s not why we serve.
Q: What is the U.S. learning from the war in Ukraine?
Well, it’s a little too early to come to any definite conclusion about lessons learned out of Ukraine. I’ve heard other senior leaders talk about our basic principles.
We have always trained to achieve principles of war, and we do see them play out as we thought they might. What we’ve seen in Ukraine reinforces what we’ve seen throughout military history: That’s the challenge of extended lines of communication and how important logistics is to wage a sustained campaign.
We’ve also always known the importance of command and control. You must have a command-and-control system that is effective and allows you to pass communications up and down through the chain of command. I think as the years play out, we’ll learn more from Ukraine where we can identify trends and where we’re confident in telling you that this is what has been learned.
We have already started to train at our combat training centers, like the National Training Center and Joint Readiness Training Center. We’re training our soldiers today to realize that we’re always under observation.
The character of war continues to change, and I think the next major war will be largely characterized by signature detection. Everything puts off a signature. You and I put off a visual signature. We might put off an audible signature. Our ability to detect those signatures is going to be important. And our ability to mask those signatures is going to be important to our ability to protect our forces. We’re seeing that play out in Ukraine as well.
Q: Since you moved to El Paso about four months ago, what have you done around the Sun City?
I had been to Fort Bliss before, but my wife and I have never been assigned here. We’re excited to come to a new place. We’ve moved 17 times. I grew up in the Army, so this is my 28th move. We’ve learned the value of meeting new people, and this is a different part of the country.
In fact, we just celebrated our 27th anniversary with a staycation in Downtown. We went to a different restaurant for every meal because the food scene was incredible.
Then we would walk around Downtown in the day and night. We walked around El Paso Street, we went to the El Paso Museum of History, and we went to the El Paso Museum of Art. Both were incredible.
We went to Elemi and had incredible tacos. We went to 1700 Steakhouse, and the steaks were exquisite. Then we went to Café Central, which has its own kind of environment and such good food.
My wife and I were talking about El Paso and likened it to different parts of Europe where you had kind of a collision of different cultures. El Paso is very much a melting pot because it’s got the Mexican, the American and the Native American mix. You’ve also got a Chinese population. Over time, there’s been a German population.
All these different cultures mix to provide what is a very accepting community. It’s one of the reasons we enjoy walking around Downtown.
