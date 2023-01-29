Kay Bailey Hutchison
Photos by Cosima Rangel

Kay Bailey Hutchison is more than just a name on the largest desalination plant in Texas.

HUTCHISON

Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, left, discusses the San Antonio Regional Medical Center with Joseph Krier, president and CEO of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, right, and John Jernigan, center, as the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission discusses its future in August 2005, in Arlington, Va
Belgium NATO Defense

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison arrives for a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels in November 2017.
kay Bailey
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.