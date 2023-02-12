Jonathan Killings, El Paso Fire Chief
Cosima Rangel

At a young age, Jonathan Killings needed a job to support himself and his little brother.

helmet

A jacket and helmet in Killings' office memorializes the efforts of the firefighters who arrived on the scene of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart
el paso fire chief
Jonathan Killlings
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.