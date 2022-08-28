Work is kinda wild and hairy for Joe Montisano.
Literally.
As the director of the El Paso Zoo, he oversees everything from programming to new exhibits at the 35-acre city-run facility on Paisano in South-Central El Paso.
He’s been at the zoo for three years and has extensive experience across the United States at other zoos and aquariums.
“I love El Paso. I didn’t know if I would. I’ve never lived in the desert or the Southwest,” Montisano said. “The climate is a little hidden secret. The heat is not so bad.”
Montisano is from Akron, Ohio, and has always been enthusiastic about animals of all sizes and species.
Before coming to El Paso, Montisano, 60, was director of the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Akron in his hometown.
Montisano spent an hour talking to El Paso Inc. about the pandemic changes at the zoo, upcoming and nixed exhibits and the prairie dog mystery.
Q: How’d you get to the El Paso Zoo?
This is all I’ve ever done. I only know how to do one thing: run zoos and aquariums. I started with SeaWorld about 28 years ago. Then I went to Oregon, then Florida for about 12 years and then went to Maine to do some animal shelter work. I went to the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth and then here.
I moved from border to border of the country. Duluth is about 10 minutes from the Canadian border, and now I’m two minutes from the Mexican border.
Q: What’s new in these past three years?
COVID was new; that was a twist for all of us. We came through rather well and had the support of the city. We’re funded from the front gate and the city. It’s a $7.5 million to $8 million operation a year, and about 50% to 60% comes from the front gate.
That was a nice cushion to have. I’ve always worked at private, nonprofit zoos, not owned by the cities. That was a transition for me personally, just a different way of doing things. Having that backup cushion was just phenomenal to get through the pandemic.
The animals still need to be fed. The people that got furloughed were our rides operators, cashiers. We shut down for a long time. The animal feeders still had to come in; there just weren’t guests on the other side of the exhibits. It’s been an interesting three years.
Q: How are the 2012 quality of life bond projects going?
We’ve been going up in attendance, building new things and spending the quality of life bond money that was allocated. The last one was the Chihuahuan Desert exhibit, which was $12.5 million.
We got about $50 million allocated from the bond. The Africa part was done in about 2014.
The last big chunk is going to be the penguin exhibit at about $6.5 million. That will be opening up in early 2023.
In 2012, these projects were rough guesses. As we get closer, we have to complete architectural drawings, engineering drawings and the price of materials has gone up.
We probably won’t be able to do 100% of the projects. The red panda we’ve dropped. We went to Council and said we’re not going to be able to do red panda. It’s another $10 million.
That’s the only thing officially that we’ve taken out, but there will be a point in time when the money is gone, and we build what we can build with the money we have.
Q: How’s the zoo’s attendance on this other side of the pandemic?
We were trending up before COVID, and as soon as we reopened, we really went up. All the zoos in the country are doing really well. We’re a great post-COVID place. People now think in these terms, “I don’t want to be trapped in a building with a lot of other people” or “I don’t want to sit in a movie theater with a bunch of breathers around me.”
Once you get to the entrance gate, you’re on your own and can stay away from everyone if you want.
We’re getting back to doing our special events. We have a lot of them back, but we’re going to fill up the calendar and do a lot more of those diverse events.
We’re going to do a K-pop night. El Pasoans are known for buying things last minute and don’t RSVP. We’ve already pre-sold hundreds of tickets, and I never would have thought that would’ve happened.
We always market to the affinity groups, the K-pop groups and adults for wine tastings in the evenings. But that’s not the normal crowd. My normal crowd is moms and kids.
In July, we stayed open from 5 to 8 p.m. for kids nights. We sold out the park; we had 2,000 people per night, easily, on the four Saturdays we did this. It was an opportunity to go after the same crowd that comes to the zoo, just giving them a little different opportunity, time and price.
Q: How are the animals doing?
They’re doing well overall. We have an older population of animals. People are always shocked when animals die, but nothing lives forever, including us.
We have some new animals we’ve brought in that are slow to adapt. Big cats, if you put them together too soon, the male will be aggressive too soon and the female will attack. Someone will die.
We have two females here. We brought in a new guy, the Downtown Lions Club helped bring in the new male lion, which is a fun connection. Now they’re all wanting babies, but the girls want nothing to do with this poor guy.
He’s a nice lion; he’s really passive. He’s friendly, but they just want nothing to do with him. It’s all about dominance.
We had two elephants for a long time, Juno and Savannah. Juno passed away from breast cancer – the only elephant in the world to have breast cancer. We treated her for about five years.
Savannah is our trooper. This November will be her 70th birthday. She’s the third oldest elephant known to man. In the wild, they die a lot sooner – about 50 years old. She’s doing really well. She has a little arthritis in one leg – hell, I have more than that.
She’s a people elephant. She was born at another facility, went to a couple of other places and settled here. She doesn’t like other elephants. She loves interacting with the guests and her trainers.
Q: How has staffing been at the zoo?
Horrible! We take solace in the fact that it’s not just us. We often commiserate with our parks people that they can’t find lifeguards, can’t open pools. It’s been bad. The city has just gone through some generous pay adjustments. Employees will all receive a raise. It’s the city reacting to the fact that the market for entry-level wages has gone up.
The city also put into place a hiring bonus of $1,000 for new hires. We’re really getting that out there. Before the city reacted, we were not the highest-paying people in the world.
Q: What was your path to your profession?
I’ve always liked zoos. When I first started school, I thought I’d get a biology degree. That didn’t pan out so much. Instead of the hardcore science, I like the business side more, running the zoo. I always went to zoos; I volunteered at zoos in college.
I used to work at animal shelters. When websites were new, I would take all the pictures of dogs and cats and post them on the web.
I always wanted to do something with animals, that general field. I took a job at SeaWorld right out of college. I always just stayed in that profession. SeaWorld was good about training us, seminars, continuing education. That was a great experience.
It’s kind of the same, just different animals, different places, different people. A lot of the same stuff that we do in other places works here. Some stuff doesn’t work here, so it’s kind of figuring out that model that works.
Q: Do you have a favorite exhibit here?
I don’t really. I like all of them. The elephants are very special. They’re so big, and they have big responsive eyes, and they listen when you talk to them. Some of the animals don’t care when you talk to them – a lot of the cats, like your housecat.
I like the Galapagos tortoises. They can live up to 150 years and can breed their entire life. There’s something prehistoric about them that I kind of like.
Q: How’s it been with inflation and feeding the animals?
Everything costs more. Luckily, we were under contract for many of those things, and they couldn’t raise the price. Now, contracts are renewing, and our budget is a little higher overall. We trimmed where we could. Gas, food, everything went up.
Having the city as the backing means the animals will never starve. We won’t be in that situation.
Q: What kind of interaction does the zoo get with non-zoo animals like cats and foxes?
We do have foxes and domestic cats that come and eat our food at night. They wander up the creek, go to the exhibits and try to find scraps the animals have left, and sometimes eat the animals. That’s pretty rare, though.
We have a prairie dog exhibit. They were fine. They even bred, and we’d see babies occasionally. But they’re underground, digging tunnels, and we don’t really know what’s going on.
Then slowly we just didn’t see them anymore. We had a volunteer come out and sit here for a day or two and watch, and nothing. They had just disappeared.
We had some volunteers come from Fort Bliss to hand-dig the exhibit and see what’s going on there, try to find bones, animals alive, who knows what we’re going to find. Nothing. It’s like they never existed.
We think, but don’t really know, that they might have had some predators come in. A fox, maybe, or a cat. But that’s pretty big for a cat. Nobody really knows.
We have some cameras set up now in the exhibit.
We don’t have any animals now but eventually, we will. We’re going to put a mesh lid on the top so nothing can get in, to make it more secure.
The small animals are put away in their enclosures at night, and that’s where we feed them at night. Zebras stay out on nice nights. The lions will stay out. The African animals will stay out.
Hawks can take small animals as well. We have hawks that are non-flighted that are brought out for programs. They can only be taken out in certain parts of the zoo because a wild hawk will start attacking. This poor guy can’t even fly. The hawk sees it from a mile away, and they can be predators too.
Q: Did your family come with you to El Paso? What do you enjoy doing here?
My wife moved with me, though she wasn’t my wife at the time. We got married in El Paso, a little courthouse thing. I have a boy in Austin. He’s about to graduate. My daughter lives in Orlando, and she loves it.
We hike a lot. I love the mountains. We get out really early before the sun starts baking. There are so many opportunities for things to do here. The weather is perfect every day. And if you don’t like it, you go to Cloudcroft and it’s 30 degrees cooler. It’s like Switzerland, and it’s an hour and a half away.
I love being close to the border. I go to Juárez all the time.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.