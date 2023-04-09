Jake Logan and his wife met training for a marathon. Since then, they’ve run 10 – including an ultramarathon – taking delight in the grueling endurance races.
Those days are behind him, Logan acknowledges on a recent Tuesday in his office on the UTEP campus. For the past 20 years, he has run a different kind of race, with dollar signs at the finish line.
Logan is vice president of institutional advancement at UTEP. He arrived in May of 2020 with a mandate from President Heather Wilson to grow the division into a fundraising powerhouse.
The past two years have been record-breaking for UTEP. The university raised $26.2 million in fiscal year 2021 and $38.9 million in 2022. The annual fundraising average for the previous 10 years was about $14 million.
So far, the university has raised $34 million this fiscal year, with five months to go.
On Wednesday, UTEP hosts its first community giving event, Raise Your Pick Giving Day, to give El Pasoans an opportunity to support the university. For more information, go to GivingDay.UTEP.edu.
Logan was born and raised on Florida’s Gulf Coast in a sleepy retirement town called Venice, an hour south of Tampa, where the average age was about 70 years old.
“It was a hard town to find trouble, which was probably good because I was a little mischievous,” he says. “I think there were about 10,000 people, and the restaurants would close at 8 p.m. When I went up to Gainesville to work with the American Heart Association, I didn’t know a restaurant could stay open until 10.”
Logan has worked in nonprofit fundraising for the past two decades, getting his start at the American Heart Association. From there, he jumped into a career in higher education that would take him to three R1 research institutions: the University of Florida, University of Oregon and the University of Missouri.
Most recently, Logan was at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where he was president of the Ball State University Foundation and vice president for university advancement.
He interviewed for the position at UTEP in March of 2020, only days before the world was upended by pandemic shutdowns.
“My family wanted to get here, so right in the middle of the pandemic, we moved across the country,” he says. “We bought our house having never set foot inside. It was an adventure.”
Logan has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Florida and a master’s in nonprofit management from the University of Oregon.
He lives in El Paso with his wife, Sheena, and their 8-year-old and 6-year-old. Nowadays, one of their hobbies is visiting breweries. Ask him how many, and he will tell you exactly: 297.
Q: What accounts for two record years of fundraising?
One of the things I heard time and time again when I started in this job was that we don’t have a culture of philanthropy here. That is absolutely not true.
This university was born on philanthropy. The reason it exists at all is because in 1913 the Chamber of Commerce launched a fundraising campaign, and 80 people contributed a total of $50,000 to purchase the first facilities.
When that campus burned down, the community came together again. We have numerous examples of how philanthropy has changed the face of this university.
We absolutely have a culture of philanthropy; what we didn’t have was a culture of asking, which is impossible to do if you only have two major-gift fundraisers.
If our team is out there and we are making the case for support here, people respond. This is a very generous community. We just weren’t out there asking in the way we are now, and I think that’s the difference.
It’s not magic. We have more people making the case for support. It’s a strong case, and the need is profound.
Q: When you started here at the height of the pandemic, what did you find in the institutional advancement division?
The focus was different for this office than what is traditional for institutional advancement offices across the country. They were a little bit more focused on things like economic development, real estate holdings and those kinds of things, which sometimes is a part of institutional advancement but not the primary thing.
The primary thing is fundraising. That wasn’t the emphasis, and that’s what Dr. Wilson wanted to be the emphasis. The instruction was to build a best practices advancement operation.
I’ll give you an example. When I came here, we only had two people focused on major-gift fundraising. We had another two people where it was part of their job. For an organization our size with our history, it should be closer to 20 full-time, front-line fundraisers.
Our team was really just taking phone calls from people threatening to give us money, and it was our job not to mess it up. It wasn’t building the relationship that is traditional – going out and talking to somebody and seeing if you can connect them back to the institution.
Q: How big is the team now?
Budgeted we have 54 full-time employees. We have seven open positions.
Q: How does that compare to a couple of years ago?
It was 32. We now have a lot more major-gift fundraisers. We need a lot more, and we will get there at some point.
Now each college has an assigned fundraiser, so that person can be the subject matter expert for that college and the dean has their go-to person.
Q: What brought you to El Paso and UTEP?
When I decided I wanted to move on from Ball State, I was looking for the best place for me and my family and was looking at places with good climates. But more than anything, I wanted the opportunity to build.
Institutional advancement here, it wasn’t really structured in the way traditional institutional advancement operations are structured. They had a little bit of a different focus under the previous president, and when Dr. Wilson got here, she really wanted us to adhere to best practices.
When this position came open, I don’t know what it was about it, but it was the only one that I really looked at and applied to. I’ve never had a point in my career where every moment of the job search just felt exactly right – from the initial contact with the group doing the recruiting to the interviews to every single meeting I had on campus.
A university president can make your job a dream or nightmare, and as a vice president of institutional advancement, I needed to understand what Dr. Wilson was all about. I could not have found somebody who I respect more and was a better fit for what I wanted to build than Dr. Wilson was.
Q: You’ve done this job at a number of different universities. What’s unique about El Paso and UTEP when it comes to fundraising and everything else that goes into institutional advancement?
The need here is so profound. We’ve got about 25,000 students. Two-thirds of them come from households that make less than $37,000.
As a point of reference, the University of Florida. If you get into the University of Florida, that means your family is likely among the top 10% of income-earners. If you had trouble along the way, your family was able to hire tutors. They could do SAT prep and maybe hire somebody to help with your admission essays. Here that is simply not the case. Seventy percent of our students have to work.
It really is life-changing in a way that is not as conspicuous in other places.
Students coming from low-income households, what that means is when they graduate and get their first professional job, they are almost certainly making more money than anybody in their family ever has and it’s life-changing. We have a higher percentage of students who live with their families, and it can change the entire family and every generation that follows.
Faculty members here step up in ways you just don’t always see.
Q: What is the largest gift ever received by UTEP?
The $25 million gift from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation in December.
Q: What is the story behind that gift?
Speaking with the Hunt family, Dr. Wilson and I essentially said, look, we have no shortage of $25 million ideas, but what do you want to do? What are you passionate about? How can UTEP make an impact?
We talked about a number of different things, but over the course of time, the conversation really crystalized around this: We’re the nation’s leading Hispanic-serving university. We have this really interesting place, where, quite literally, you can see a different country. This is a critical manufacturing hub and port of entry, and we wanted to understand how we could maximize the uniqueness of where we are.
What we ultimately landed on was how does UTEP become the nation’s leader on U.S.-Mexico trade and commerce. There is no other place doing what we propose.
Q: This was the first gift to UTEP that named a college. Why doesn’t UTEP have any other colleges named after donors?
We haven’t yet had the same kind of conversation that we had with the Hunts with some of the other people who have the capacity and inclination to maybe consider that kind of thing.
We’re never going to bring a proposal and say what we really need is this. We engage the donors in the conversation. They co-create the proposal.
Q: How much would I need to give to have a collage named after me? What’s the range?
That’s negotiable (laughing). There are a lot of different things that play into it, but what we hope is there is never a conversation about its value. It’s invaluable. It will forever be the Hunt College of Business.
It’s not just in recognition of the $25 million gift; it’s also the millions they have given to several different areas of the college. But, more than that, it’s their commitment to UTEP and El Paso.
Q: What’s the focus? Do you go after really big gifts or also somewhat smaller ones?
This is one of the reasons this was such a perfect fit. Dr. Wilson wanted to build it the right way for the long term. And the wrong way, but a way that would show some results, is focusing all of our time and attention on people who can make gifts of $10 million or more.
I’m focusing, and I’m not kidding, on every single gift band. We are trying to increase the number of donors – the people giving $5, giving $25,000, giving $1 million.
An example, we have a Raise Your Pick Giving Day on April 12. It will be our first communitywide giving event. We don’t have a dollar goal. What we care about are the number of donations. What we care about are first-time donors.
Q: Overall, how much giving comes from within the region and how much out-of-town?
The vast majority comes from El Paso in terms of number of gifts. The amount, it changes. This year, we had the $25 million gift from the Hunt family in El Paso. We’re also working on a potentially large gift from somebody who lives in Dallas, so that year it might shift.
Q: Looking ahead, what are your goals?
Continuing to build the right way for the long term. There is a point at which we will stop having record-breaking fundraising years. That’s OK as long as we have built it well.
We want to be the best advancement operation to work for in the nation. A strong, positive organizational culture is something we invest a great deal of time and energy in. If we are the best place to work, the money will follow.
If a person knows you’ve got their back and are rooting for them to be successful, then it’s just a better experience all around.
There are a number of places where I’ve been where the top fundraisers were not good colleagues, but they got away with it because they were top fundraisers. Not here. It’s too damaging to the organization.
If someone who is a good performer but just an awful colleague gets promoted, the new professionals you bring into your organization, if they are wondering how you get ahead, they are going to think that’s the behavior you display.
If people feel supported, they feel safe and are more inclined to take some risks.
Q: Is it hard to recruit here?
It’s a challenge.
My wife and I have been all over the country and this is by far and away our favorite place we have ever lived. What I have seen in our recruiting is if I can get somebody to come and visit, they are blown away by what they see.
This is a really special place. My family and I couldn’t feel more fortunate to have found this position, to have found UTEP and to have found El Paso. I love the mission of this university.
