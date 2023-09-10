Eric Pearson, who has been the foundation’s president and CEO since 2011, has been at the helm of a wide web of projects and funds that reach nearly all areas of El Paso.
“We’re simply a vessel for the great ideas that happen in this community,” Pearson said. “The best thing we can do is listen to each other and try to work together.”
The foundation has about $220 million and over 650 funds. El Paso has had a rough few years, but the community has largely responded with unity and compassion. After the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart, the El Paso Community Foundation and other nonprofits came together to set up the OneFund for victims, which raised more than $12 million.
The foundation also has decades of work in Downtown revitalization, starting in the 1990s with the purchase of an old bus station that eventually became the site of the El Paso Museum of Art.
The foundation purchased and led the restoration the Plaza Theatre, which reopened in 2006. In 2017, the foundation opened the Roderick Artspace Lofts, which provides affordable housing for artists in Downtown. There have been projects of all sizes in between, far beyond Downtown El Paso.
“We’ve been in Downtown since the ’80s and have been working toward improving it step by step for a very long time,” Pearson said.
By the time the La Nube children’s museum opens, Pearson said, the foundation will have invested about $180 million in Downtown.
Prior to working at the foundation, Pearson worked in news, including as news director at KTSM Channel 9, and a stint in advertising.
Pearson met with El Paso Inc. last week and talked about the foundation’s priorities, why it’s investing deeply in education and the future of the arena.
Q: How have the last three years been for the foundation?
It’s had its challenges. We were not doing a lot of federal grants; we didn’t deal with federal money. We activated a whole bunch – gave millions of dollars to local businesses to help them become safer and help streamline their operations so they could survive the pandemic.
Working with many health organizations, we gave out millions of masks. There was an initiative we had called Get Shift Done, and it was basically $10 and $13 an hour, hiring workers who were laid off from the food industry to provide food service and packing for the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.
A lot of that stuff has finished and as we’ve moved out of the lockdown, we’re seeing an incredible amount of resurgence in that federal response. The foundation is working hard. We’re still in a pandemic mode, but we’re out of lockdown and we’re trying to normalize our community in a lot of ways. The foundation has been very, very busy.
Q: What are some focus areas for the foundation?
We’re very deep in education. The foundation helped bring the El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence to the next level. Stephanie Otero, who is an incredible person, is staffing a lot of our education initiatives, including teaching teachers how to enter a classroom without fear, by giving them a yearlong fellowship program where they’re doing a residency in a classroom.
We’re very deep in the children’s museum. The foundation has raised more than $35 million to augment what the city is doing and we’re managing that.
We’re very deep in special needs education. We started by working with families of kids with Down syndrome. When you start to learn about something you look around and say, “What about this? Or what about that?” So we started a school for kids with disabilities, with an inclusive method of bringing in about 30% neurotypical development kids.
We wanted to work with families and help them recognize that they’re not alone in the world, and that their kids can make it.
We work with a national nonprofit called Project Search, and we go to them and say, “OK, how can we move these students graduating or aging out of high school?”
Project Search takes their last year of high school, with a special education coordinator and a teacher, onto a worksite. We partnered with The Hospitals of Providence. It’s usually about 10 to 15 kids who have special needs and varying levels of ability, and they’re connected with a job they can do. They’re learning banking systems, transportation systems, how to work in a professional environment, those kinds of things.
The world is an onion. You take it to the next level, and we’re thinking we need to practice what we preach. We’re holding seminars for employers telling them it’s OK to hire people with special needs.
What are we doing? We started an ice cream shop, and 70% of the staff is people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
None of it is done alone, but I think that’s what the foundation does best, is listen to the community, and try to respond and find the players at the table.
Q: Do you see more large donors or are you still seeing smaller donations from a lot more people?
The average gift to the community foundation is up to about $370. We’ve had gifts in the last five years of $10 million and $20 million. We still have people who give us $10 a month, every single month, and have some that give us hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The role of the community foundation is to represent our community. If you look at our board, it’s not the who’s who. It’s also teachers and nurses and people who want to take part in their community.
Q: What priorities are on the short-term horizon for the El Paso Community Foundation?
I’d love to see the El Paso Innovation Hub get moving. It’s a marriage of Pioneers 21, Bridge Accelerator, Technology Hub, Microsoft, FabLab and Philosophic Systems Institute – a whole bunch of different organizations coming together to not only build a workforce but help entrepreneurs tap that workforce and use our great minds to deal with big issues within the business community and economic development.
Right now, it’s in its early stages and we’re trying to refine what we want to do.
The foundation would love to see the Wyler Aerial Tramway back. The community foundation gave that to Texas Parks & Wildlife back in the ’90s, but it opened March 8, 2001.
We’ve been working loosely with Texas Parks and Wildlife and definitely with our local delegation to get that going.
Q: The Texas Legislature has allocated some state funding for the project. Are there still gaps to fill for getting the tramway open?
Huge gaps to fill. The foundation hasn’t been as involved lately. Texas Parks and Wildlife has kind of worked on its own.
But there’s an option we did a public survey on, and everyone chose this option. We went back to Parks, and they agreed. Everyone wants this option three, which is a new tramway and new summit point.
At the time we came up with that in 2019, the bill was about $28 million. Now it’s about $36 million. We have $20 million that has been allocated by the Texas Legislature for this project.
One of the most important things we did with the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority was to go to the Senate and say hey, this is a transportation project. So that allows the CRRMA to manage the project on behalf of all the players.
We’d love to see the city and the private sector take part, and I think that’s where the foundation needs to step in. But it’s very hard to raise money when you don’t know the project is 100% done. I think in the next two years it’ll get there.
We had a setback this legislative session, and there were some folks that didn’t support it in the way they might. But we’re here every day, and there’s a strong will from many people in this community to move forward.
Q: What’s the foundation’s role in media initiatives like El Paso Matters? Are you just the caretaker of the funds or do you have initiatives to support local media outlets in our underserved area?
El Paso Matters is currently and hopefully not forever a supporting organization of the El Paso Community Foundation.
The foundation helped them apply for nonprofit status, helped develop the business plan, helped it get going. Bob Moore is a tremendous resource for our community.
It was our foundation’s second attempt at this. The first time was the defunct Newspaper Tree. It had a lot of baggage when we purchased it and tried to turn it into something. But all that comes down to a leader, and Bob is the right guy at the right time to do this, and I think they’re in a growth mode.
With that, we’ve worked with Microsoft and other folks and we’re trying to massage this idea, and we’ve created a corporation called the Puente News Collaborative. It’s basically a partnership of newsrooms. We’ve injected about $1.5 million into community journalism, including El Paso Inc., El Paso Times, KTEP, BorderZine, La Verdad in Juárez, KINT and El Paso Matters.
All of those folks have cooperated at some level on developing stories that are free for everybody to use, and we paid for journalists to do their job, whether they’re working as freelancers or a paid position at KTEP, for example.
I grew up in news. When the foundation had the opportunity to work in this capacity again, we jumped at it.
It’s one of the basic tenets in working in a democracy. You have to have a free and open press or other people can control it. That’s why I say I hope El Paso Matters isn’t part of us for too long. We want them to feel independent. On a journalistic level, they’ve always been independent. But we want them to feel that 100% and be sustainable over time.
Q: Does the foundation take a stance on any of the Duranguito and arena issues?
No. When all the quality-of-life bond issues passed, we recognized that some of them would be rife with politics, and that was one of them. The only reason we took on the children’s museum was because we recognized that the city did not do enough in its initial bond.
The foundation, looking toward education because it’s something we believe in, saw it needed to do a master plan. We presented it to the city, and that’s why we’re involved.
On something like an arena, where there are people who believe in it and some who don’t, the city, with all due respect, didn’t communicate to the community what it planned for a long time, then just dropped it on them.
It put itself in a position of vulnerability because it wasn’t open and transparent right away. So, here we are 11 years later. A lot of money has been spent on attorneys, and there is not an arena. That’s unfortunate.
My hope is that the city can pick up those pieces and hopefully partner maybe with the county or others and come up with a way to make something that works for everybody. Maybe there’s some infill property that’s not Duranguito or an area that might not come under fire.
There’s plenty of unused property in this community. I think the hard part of the arena was that it said Downtown, and the parameters of Downtown are pretty tight. But anywhere in Central El Paso might be a wonderful thing.
The foundation has no opinion here. But mine is that if we’re going to do it, we need to do it right. That’s what we did with the Plaza Theatre. We need to do it right. What works is large and very flexible. What doesn’t work is a compromise because we have some money left.
